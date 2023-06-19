Samsung is expected to launch a number of gadgets next month at its second Galaxy Unpacked event this year. While the company recently announced that the event will be held in Seoul, South Korea in late July, it stopped short of confirming the exact date. Online rumors suggest that it will be most likely held on July 27, but we'd take that information with a pinch of salt for now. Either way, it promises to be one of the most awaited events of the year for not only Samsung fans, but all foldable enthusiasts.

Ahead of the event, prolific tipster Evan Blass a.k.a. @evleaks posted a number of images that are said to be the official marketing renders of the devices that are expected to debut next month. While the images have since been removed due to a copyright notice from Samsung, they were re-uploaded by Twitter user Fabrizio Degni, giving us a glimpse of the company's next-gen foldables, smartwatches, and more.

The images showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (with an accompanying S Pen), and the rumored Galaxy Buds 3. Most of these devices have been widely rumored over the past several weeks, leaving very little to the imagination. Multiple rumors have already revealed much of their hardware specs and software features, while leaked renders have showcased their design from all angles. The sole exception to that is the Galaxy Buds 3, which is still a relatively unknown phenomenon until now.

Most of the attention at next month's event will be focused on the two foldables, the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5. Both are expected to come with the same flagship Snapdragon chip and feature premium AMOLED panels, but they could also have a new hinge design to make them slimmer and lighter. With increased competition from devices like the stunning Oppo Find N2 Flip and the brilliant Moto Razr+, Samsung will need all the help it can get in the design department to maintain its leadership position in the foldables segment.