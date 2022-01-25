Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked event for February 9

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup has been expected to arrive sometime in February for a while, but the exact date remained a mystery. A leak from only a few hours ago indicated the launch event might be set for February 9, and now Samsung has officially confirmed when the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place.

Samsung confirmed to XDA Developers that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10 AM Eastern Time (7 AM Pacific Time). The invite image is identical to what was previously leaked — sometimes the invite includes a hint or teaser about what Samsung has planned, but this time it’s just a render of a glass-like box with a large ‘S’ on the front. The caption “The Epic Standard” isn’t too revealing.

This time around, we’re primarily expecting announcements for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Every color option for all three phones was just leaked, if you’re curious what those devices will look like. It’s also nearly guaranteed that we’ll see the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is expected to include three models and high-end Snapdragon chipsets.

Samsung said in a teaser last week, “At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device. We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year. You loved the unparalleled creativity and efficiency of the Galaxy Note series, which enabled you to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye. You raved about the lifelike S Pen, which many say rivals putting ink to paper. And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love.”

The company also published the above teaser video last week, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones coming together and forming one device — presumably a nod to Samsung combining the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series for the S22 Ultra.