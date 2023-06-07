Samsung has made things official, sharing that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July. This year, for the first time in the company's history, the event will be hosted in South Korea, which is where the company is based. While we won't know for sure what's to come, the company is talking big, stating that it will "showcase groundbreaking technologies" at its upcoming event.

The company shared that it will take place in COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed why this Unpacked will be so important, stating:

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences. Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

Despite being based in South Korea, Samsung has never held an event in its home country. In the past, the company has held events all around the world, with some of its more recent events taking place in New York and San Francisco. The company said that it's shifting its direction for Unpacked events going forward to "focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event."

Samsung was one of the first companies to bring foldable smartphones to the consumer market. Despite its dominance in the retail space with regard to foldable smartphones, many believe that the company has been complacent. While it's taken some time for others to catch up, we've already seen some fantastic foldable smartphones this year that are just miles ahead of Samsung's current offerings, like the Moto Razr+, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Honor Magic Vs, and many more. Hopefully, Samsung will deliver on its words, offering new foldables that will once again capture the hearts of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.