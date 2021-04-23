Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update improves WiFi and system stability

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is picking up a new software update. The latest update improves Wi-Fi and Messaging app stability among other improvements.

The update carries (via TizenHelp) firmware version R840XXU1BUD1 and weighs 35.28MB in size. It’s a minor update and doesn’t introduce any new features or UI tweaks. The changelog mentions users should expect more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and improved system stability.

Full update changelog:

Improved Messaging App stability

Improved Wi-Fi stability

Improved system stability and reliability

The update is rolling out in the US, Canada, India, and South Korea. If you’re a Galaxy Watch 3 owner residing in one of these markets, keep an eye out for a new software update coming your way.

Launched in August last year, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a premium smartwatch from the South Korean electronics giant. It features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a circular dial and a rotating bezel on the outside. It also offers 24/7 heart-rate tracking, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, support for Samsung Pay, and 5ATM + IP68 water and dust protection.

Since its launch, Samsung has steadily added to the feature set and capabilities of the Galaxy Watch 3. Earlier this year, Samsung finally enabled support for ECG and blood pressure monitoring on the smartwatch in 31 countries, allowing users to analyze their heart activity and keep tabs on their blood pressure levels on the go. A new update that arrived a month later added even more features and improvements, including new home workout fitness programs, SmartThings Find support to help you locate your lost Galaxy Watch 3, the Hand Wash app, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 XDA Forums

In the most recent update that rolled out just last month, the watch gained support for a new Sleep Score feature that ranks your sleep quality on a scale of 1 to 100 and the ability to invite friends for walking challenges.