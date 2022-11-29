Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $139 $199 Save $60 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with the latest OneUI Watch platform and is a great option for Android users. $139 Amazon

One of the best deals during Black Friday that sold out quickly was the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The device was one of the best smartwatches until a newer version replaced it. But that doesn't mean it's any less meaningful now, and it is still an amazing smartwatch for Android users. Well, just in case you missed it the first time, the deal is back, giving you another chance to get one of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market today.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is sleek, slim, and stylish, and it has plenty of power and features to keep up with your daily routines. The watch has a circular AMOLED display measuring 1.2 inches and a digital bezel that allows you to scroll through menus with a swipe of your finger. You get a powerful Exynos W920 processor, with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. When it comes to the battery, it has a 247mAh unit, which Samsung states is good for around 40 hours of use on a single charge.

Of course, it has the usual set of sensors, like an optical and electrical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor. The watch can measure a number of different exercises and can even track your sleep. While there are two sizes available, only the 40mm watch model in silver is currently on sale. With this model, you get a 40mm watch with a white silicone band and silver watch case.

If you're an Android smartphone user, this is one of the best Wear OS watches you can currently get your hands on and is even better with its discounted price, coming in at $139.99, which is $60 below its retail price. So get it while you can, before it sells out or the promotion ends.