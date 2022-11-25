Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $140 $250 Save $110 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may be a year old, but it's still one of the best smartwatches you can get for Android. The software hits just right with the combined efforts of Google and Samsung behind it, and it'll keep you in shape through the holidays. For $140, you can't beat this Black Friday deal. $140 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may not be the latest in Samsung's smartwatch lineup, but it's still among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Plus, now that it's just a year old, it's the perfect time to pick one up on the cheap. With Black Friday smartwatch deals in full swing, $140 for this health-centered beauty is an impossible deal to beat.

If you're looking to stay in shape through the holidays, Samsung has you covered with the health features you'll need to keep your calorie count under control. Add in fantastic compatibility with Android phones in general, and Samsung phones in particular, and this is an excellent pickup for $110 off its usual price.

Keep in mind this is for the silver 40mm version, so you'll want to be sure you're cool with the smaller of Samsung's options if you're going to go for this deal. If you want to go for the black or pink gold colors, then you're looking at $170. That's still a great price, coming in at $81 cheaper than usual, but the silver model is where it's at if you want the absolute cheapest.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 so great?

The Galaxy Watch 4 isn't the new hotness anymore; that crown is taken by the newer Galaxy Watch 5. However, under the hood, both watches are virtually identical, from the chip the runs both to RAM. That means you're getting a watch that's every bit as good as the $290 Galaxy Watch 5 for much cheaper.

Because the Galaxy Watch 4 also runs on the same Wear OS platform as the Watch 5 and much more expensive watches like the $450 Pixel Watch, it's going to run just as well too. You'll get the same app experience with the Galaxy Watch 4, and you're guaranteed software updates for a good while. More importantly, Samsung has one of the best suites of health monitoring apps and services you can get on Android.

For all intents and purposes, the Galaxy Watch line is the Apple Watch for Android phones. If you dig the styling, then $140 for this 40mm silver version is a downright steal.