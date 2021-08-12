Can the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 monitor blood sugar?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic come chock full of health features to monitor heart rate and BMI. However, one feature that’s been missing in smartwatches up to this point is an optical blood glucose sensor. So does the Galaxy Watch 4 monitor blood sugar? Unfortunately not. Neither the Galaxy Watch 4 nor the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will monitor blood sugar, as the feature isn’t mentioned in any of the spec sheets even though the other health features are mentioned.

There was a rumor Samsung’s next smartwatch after the Galaxy Watch 3 would have blood glucose monitoring, but that hasn’t borne fruit — not yet, anyway. This feature would use a process called Raman spectroscopy to identify blood glucose through the skin, with no actual drawing of blood required. Theoretically, this would help users with diabetes monitor their blood sugar, with less personal inconvenience. It appears now the feature won’t be available on Samsung smartwatches in this generation at least.

It goes without saying that users who are looking for blood sugar monitoring devices should first consult with a primary healthcare provider. The health-related sensors in the Watch 4 aren’t intended to be a substitute for proper medical advice or treatment. Samsung isn’t the only company that was reportedly working on the feature for smartwatches, as Apple is reportedly attempting to add it to the upcoming Apple Watch 7 too.

That said, it’s not as though Galaxy Watch 4 buyers will have a shortage of health-related features to consult. The Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, both have ECG sensors, BIA sensors, advanced sleep monitoring, and other features designed to help users keep track of their bodies. Other functions include blood oxygen and blood pressure monitoring, though these will not be available in all regions and again, aren’t intended to be a substitute for medical care.

