Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 may be offered in a “Classic” model

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy smartwatch later this year. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen quite a few leaked renders and promotional images of the upcoming smartwatch. And Samsung recently confirmed that it would run One UI Watch — a new interface based on the new platform developed in partnership with Google. While Samsung is yet to reveal any information about the Galaxy Watch 4’s hardware, we’ve now spotted evidence suggesting that the company may offer two variants — Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Previous leaks suggested that Samsung would call the smartwatches Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. We also saw leaked renders of the supposed Galaxy Watch Active 4. However, leaked promotional material recently confirmed that the renders showed the regular Galaxy Watch 4. This led us to believe that Samsung may only launch one model this year. But we’ve now found references to a second model, called the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, on Thailand’s certification authority NBTC’s website.

The certification listing confirms that Samsung will launch at least three models of the Galaxy Watch 4, two of which will go by the Galaxy Watch 4 Class moniker. The regular Galaxy Watch 4 will have the model number SM-R875F, while the Classic models will have the model numbers SM-R885F and SM-R895F. While the certification listing doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartwatches, it confirms that all three models will offer WCDMA/LTE support.

Although we don’t know much about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at the moment, it might be a slightly different version of the regular Galaxy Watch 4 with a more traditional watch-like design. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung hasn’t revealed any official information about the Galaxy Watch 4 series yet. But the company has shared some features you can expect to see in the new One UI Watch operating system. You can learn more about it by following this link.