What colors do the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come in?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are the first smartwatches to run on Google and Samsung’s unified smartwatch platform. The two smartwatches made their debut at the recent Samsung Unpacked event. There are several new and exciting features in the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and if you’re planning to buy one of them, you might be wondering about the available color and size options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Colors and Sizes

Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch 4 in four colors — Black, Silver, Green, and Pink Gold — and two dial sizes — 40mm and 44mm. Notably, the Green color will be exclusive to the 44mm variant, and the Pink Gold will be restricted to the 40mm variant.

Black If you're into the primary colors, this Black variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 will interest you. Combined with a black strap, this color offers a classic look.

Silver The Silver variant is another one of the basics. It looks timelessly elegant paired with a white strap.

Green The Green variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 carries a dark Olive Green hue. It'll be perfect for you if you're looking for something different.

Pink Gold The Pink Gold is a gorgeous color option for the Watch 4. It could be polarizing, but there are plenty of fans of such shades.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Colors and Sizes

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will retail in two dial sizes — 42mm and 46mm — and two colors — Black and Silver.

Black As Samsung is going for the classic watch look with the Watch 4 Classic, it has opted only for the basics, and Black is timeless.

Black If you're not a fan of Black, the Silver variant is your only choice for the Classic model. Fortunately, it looks elegant.

According to Samsung, the watch straps are replaceable for both smartwatches. So you’ll have plenty of options to customize the smartwatch to your liking. We’ve picked the best Galaxy Watch 4 straps on the market to help you in your search.

Which of the two new Samsung smartwatches are you planning to buy, and in which color? Let us know in the comments section.