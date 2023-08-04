Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $219 $380 Save $161 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be a couple of years old now, but it still performs well and comes with a rotating bezel that went missing in the Galaxy Watch 5 series. $219 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be a couple of years old, but it's still a fantastic smartwatch, offering a great design, a rugged stainless steel build, fall detection, ECG monitor, and even the fan-favorite rotating bezel that went missing with the Watch 5 series. All of that makes it a great option for people looking for a relatively affordable smartwatch. Just to make things even better, the 46mm model is now available on Amazon for just $218.94, which is a whopping $161 discount over its $379.99 list price.

Do note that the reduced price-tag is for the larger 46mm model with Bluetooth connectivity, while the LTE version costs about $40 more. Curiously, the massive discount is only available on the Silver model, with the Black option listed at a substantially higher price for now. Either way, the discount still makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a great option for folks wanting a high-quality smartwatch without breaking the bank.

Why buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic?

When it came out in 2021, the Watch 4 Classic was one of the best smartwatches in the market, and we even called it the best Wear OS watch at that time. It's powered by the same Exynos W920 chip as the newer Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and carries the same IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as the latest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's also MIL-STD-810G compliant, meaning it has gone through a series of tests to prove its durability. It's also compatible with any standard 20mm band in the market, meaning you can customize it to your heart's content.

On the technical side, the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with support for Always-on display. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. As we noted in our detailed comparison between the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, there's not a lot of difference in speed between the two devices in day-to-day usage, meaning it should be able to handle most apps with ease. So grab the deal on Amazon right now and get yourself a fantastic smartwatch at a great price.