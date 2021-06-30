This is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Earlier today, we learned that the second model in Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch series isn’t the “Galaxy Watch 4 Active” but rather the “Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.” Now, we’re getting our first look at this upcoming smartwatch, courtesy of leaked renders.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were shared by AndroidHeadlines earlier today, and they show the watch will have a more traditional design with a rotating bezel, two side buttons, and a circular display protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass DX or DX+ for scratch resistance. The smartwatch looks a bit thick, but with its sleek, minimal design, it might get mistaken for a regular watch on your wrist. While it doesn’t have the “Active” branding, it will be certified to 5ATM and MIL-STD810G standards.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders. Credits: AndroidHeadlines

According to AndroidHeadlines, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. Samsung typically only offers two sizes, but it seems they’re going with three this time so there’s a fit for everyone. The watch will come with two silicone band options: a S/M and M/L option. However, it will be compatible with any 20mm watch band in case you prefer a different material. The watch’s case is made of either stainless steel or aluminum, but it’s unclear exactly how much the choice of material will affect the weight. A layer of Gorilla Glass DX will be added to stainless steel models, while a layer of Gorilla Glass DX+ will be added to aluminum models.

While the watch won’t be available in as many colors as the regular Galaxy Watch 4, it will be offered in three different colors: white, gray, and black. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event later this summer. The two smartwatches will be the first products to run Samsung’s new One UI Watch software, an operating system built on top of the new, unified Wear OS platform jointly developed by Google and Samsung.