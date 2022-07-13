The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gets a major discount for Amazon Prime Day

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic continue to remain some of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2022. They both have powerful internals, have great displays, and they’re the only smartwatches to run Wear OS 3. And for Prime Day, Amazon is offering a huge discount on both variants of the Galaxy Watch 4. We’ve already covered the Galaxy Watch 4 deal in a separate post with all the relevant information. We’re now turning the spotlights toward the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is also on sale for Prime Day.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in a bunch of different SKUs, and all of them are discounted differently. However, we’re looking at a minimum of $89.69 in savings starting with the base variant. The 42mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with Bluetooth is down to $260 from its original price of $350. The LTE variant, on the other hand, is available for $300, down from its original price of $400. We’re looking at similar discounts for the 46mm models too, so there’s something for everyone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is essentially a sophisticated version of the regular Watch Galaxy Watch 4. It adds some finishing touches to make it look and feel more premium. Unlike the standard Galaxy Watch 4 which sports an aluminum chassis, the Classic variant uses stainless steel. The Classic variant also has physically rotating bezels around the display that lets you navigate through the UI.

You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review to learn more about the watch in detail. Additionally, you can also read our article highlighting some of the key features of Wear OS 3 to see what’s in store for you on the software front. So which Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variant are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.