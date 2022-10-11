Grab this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal & keep the rotating bezels for $249

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bring some amazing features to the table. They even last longer between the charges compared to the previous-gen models. The new cutting-edge watches, however, miss out on a classic feature from the Galaxy Watch 4 — the rotating bezel. Well, if you’d rather buy the older smartwatch to keep the rotating bezel then Amazon has a solid deal for you. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to just $249 for a limited time.

The $249 price tag is only for the 42mm model of the watch with Bluetooth connectivity. Both the 46mm and the LTE variants will cost you more, but they’re also available at discounted prices right now. You can get the base model of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in both black and silver colorways, so that’s good. The discounted price doesn’t make the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic the most affordable smartwatch on the market, but it’s still significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 5 models. The standard Galaxy Watch 4 model is also available at a cheaper price right now, but we could only spot the Beige color variant.

We crowned Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as the best Wear OS watch at that time, and we think it continues to remain one of the best in 2022. It’s powered by the same chipset as the newer and more expensive Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It also carries the same IP rating for dust and water resistance and runs the same Wear OS software, so it shares a lot of similarities with the new Pro model. One of our favorite features of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, however, is its rotating bezel. The new Galaxy Watch 5 models don’t have this feature, so this might be your best chance to grab the Watch 4 Classic and keep the timeless feature. We expect this to sell out pretty quickly, so be sure to grab it while you can.