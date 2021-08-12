Do the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have a rotating bezel?

One of the most recognizable features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch line is the physical rotating bezel on the outside of the display, which gives users a physical input device with which to interact with their watch. But the new Galaxy Watch 4 series marries features from both the Watch line and the erstwhile Watch Active line, and the latter doesn’t have the rotating bezel. So does the Galaxy Watch 4 have rotating bezels? The answer is yes and no.

The Galaxy Watch 4 itself does not have the rotating bezel, but the Watch 4 Classic does. The Galaxy Watch 4 instead has a digital bezel.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has an aluminum case and an OLED display in both 40mm and 44mm. It comes with a touch-capacitive bezel around the display. It resembles the Galaxy Watch Active in this regard, and the Watch Active has been rebranded into the (regular) Watch line going forward.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest version of Samsung's smartwatch line, which resembles a Watch Active with its smooth, slim design. View at Samsung

The Watch 4 Classic, on the other hand, has a rotating bezel. The more deluxe of the two watches, the Watch 4 Classic has a stainless steel chassis and comes in 42mm and 46mm. The rotating bezel has been a signature feature of the Galaxy smartwatches and was a prominent feature on the Watch 3. Any users who miss it should prefer the Watch 4 Classic over the Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks like a classic timepiece and will have the signature Galaxy Watch rotating bezel. View at Samsung

Splitting the difference between the two watches helps attract both users — those who are used to slimmer, lighter smartwatches and those Watch fans who appreciate the physical bezel on the original design. The Watch 4 Classic is slightly heavier than the Watch 4, and the casing is also larger, so keep that in mind if you have a thinner wrist.

That said, both models have several features in common. For example, they have 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. They both also have lots of sensors designed to help users monitor their health.