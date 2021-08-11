Galaxy Watch 4 Classic unboxing: What’s in the box?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series has finally arrived, after months of speculation and a lot of leaks. It might be the most important wearable product from Samsung in years, as it’s using Google’s Wear OS software instead of the Tizen platform found on all of Samsung’s other watches. This is also the first time Samsung is updating the classic and modern designs at the same time.

We have the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in for review, but before we spend several days testing the watch’s functionality in full detail, we thought a simple unboxing might be helpful for those of you interested in pre-ordering the product. If you’re wondering what comes in the box with the Watch 4 Classic, you’ve come to the right place. We also have a roundup of the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands, as well as a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs. Apple Watch Series 6 comparison.

The box for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is tall and narrow, similar to the boxes for earlier Samsung watches (and the Apple Watch). The watch is laid out flat inside the box, with a smaller section inside containing everything else. Nothing too surprising. The only other item included in the box, besides the watch, is the charging cradle.

The charger has a USB Type-A connector, which charges the watch at a maximum of 5W (5V/1A). You’ll definitely need to keep the cradle with you as you travel, unless you have other official Samsung chargers — the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can’t use traditional Qi wireless charging pads. No USB wall adapter is included in the box, but you probably have a few (dozen) spare ones already that will work perfectly. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone with Wireless PowerShare (AKA reverse wireless charging), though, then you can skip using the charger entirely.

There’s also a small Quick Start guide, which has a note about using the Galaxy Wearable app for setup and various legal statements. That’s it.