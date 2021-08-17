Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Apple Watch Series 6: Which one should you buy?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 series is here. It includes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that carries a classic timepiece look, as its name suggests. With Apple Watch Series 6 being the gold standard in the smartwatch market, it’s natural to compare the new Samsung smartwatch with the Apple offering, and that’s what we are going to do here. We’re going to pit the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs. the Apple Watch Series 6 to see how the two smartwatches stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Apple Watch Series 6: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Apple Watch Series 6 Display 46mm: 1.36″ (450×450), 330ppi

42mm: 1.19″ (396×396), 330ppi

Super AMOLED

Corning Gorilla Glass with DX 44mm: (368×448)

40mm: (324×394)

LTPO OLED

Ion-X or Sapphire-crystal glass Processor Exynos W920 (5nm) Apple S6 Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage 32GB internal storage Dimension and Weight Stainless steel case

46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11mm, 52g

42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm, 46.5g 44mm: 44 x 38 x 10.7mm (47.1g for stainless steel, 36.5g for aluminum, 41.3g for titanium)

40mm: 40 x 34 x 10.7mm (39.7g for stainless steel, 30.5g for aluminum, 34.6g for titanium) Battery 46mm: 361mAh

42mm: 247mAh Up to 18 hours Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate Sensor + Electrical heart sensor + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor) Compass, Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor, Electrical heart sensor, optical heart sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, LTE (optional) Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE (optional) Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Water-resistant up to 50 meters Price Starts at $349.99 Starts at $399

Design and Display

In short, the designs of the Samsung and Apple smartwatches are very different. While Samsung has gone with a traditional timepiece look and a rotating bezel for navigation, you’ll get a rectangular, curvy design with a digital crown for navigation on the Apple Watch Series 6.

There are quite a few color and material choices on the Apple Watch, whereas with the Samsung Watch, you’ll be limited to stainless steel and three colors. That said, you can also go for the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that’s made of aluminum and comes in more colors.

It’s hard to compare the display size of these smartwatches, given their different shapes, but you get an always-on OLED display on both with almost the same pixels per inch (PPI). Samsung also uses Corning Gorilla Glass with DX to protect the display, while Apple has packed Ion-X Glass on the lower-end models and Sapphire-crystal glass on the higher-end models. While the Ion-X Glass is similar to the Gorilla Glass in terms of performance, the Sapphire-crystal glass is typically more robust and durable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Apple Watch Series 6: Internals

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with the company’s dual-core S6 processor. On the other hand, you’ll get the dual-core Exynos W920 in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both chips are capable of delivering outstanding performance.

Additionally, there’s GPS support, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n in both smartwatches. The Series 6 also includes 32GB internal storage, a blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, and optical heart sensor. In comparison, the Watch 4 Classic comes with 16GB internal storage and the company’s new BioActive Sensor that can read optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, blood oxygen level, and calculate body composition.

OS and Smartphone Compatibility

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on “Wear OS Powered by Samsung,” a new smartwatch platform developed by Google and Samsung. It includes elements of both regular Wear OS and Tizen. Over the latest Wear OS version, Samsung is also using its One UI Watch interface.

Samsung says the Watch 4 Classic will only work with Android 6.0 or above devices with Google Mobile Services (GMS). Meaning iPhones and Huawei Android phones with GMS are out of luck.

Thanks to the new Wear OS version, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gets access to both Google and Samsung apps, like Google Maps, Samsung Pay, SmartThings, and Bixby; and third-party apps, like Calm, Strava, Spotify, and Adidas Running.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs on watchOS 7. It comes with access to a pretty extensive selection of apps through the App Store. Almost every app that one can get on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also available on the App Store, and there are lots more. The onboard apps selection on the Series 6 is also great.

In terms of device compatibility, the Series 6, like its predecessors, only supports iPhones. There’s no Android support.

Overall, in terms of software and app availability, the Series 6 has the edge over the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but it will be interesting to see how Wear OS 3 with One UI Watch shapes up in the coming months.

Heath and Wellness Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 6 include a host of health, wellness, and smartphone-companion features.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s BioActive Sensor can monitor your blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, and measure blood oxygen levels. It can also calculate your body composition with details about skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage.

Additionally, the smartwatch offers a wide range of guided workouts and advanced sleep tracking with the ability to detect and record your snores.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 6 can track your blood oxygen level, heart rate and generate ECG whenever you want. It can also track your sleep and help you achieve your personal sleep goals.

Additionally, the watch offers several workout modes with precise metrics. There is access to the paid Fitness+ subscription, which gives you a catalog of workouts by expert trainers and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Apple Watch Series 6: Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.99 and is offered in Bluetooth and LTE variants. There are 42mm and 46mm sizes. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399 and is offered in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. There are 40mm and 44mm sizes for the Series 6.

Which one should you buy?

The decision between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Apple Watch Series 6 is pretty easy, and is very much dependent on which smartphone you use. If you have an Android phone, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes sense. But if you own an iPhone, there’s no better watch than the Apple Watch Series 6. That said, if you’re in the market for both a new smartwatch and a new smartphone — and a smartwatch is going to play a vital role in your buying decision — the Apple Watch Series 6, with its more comprehensive app support, is still a better option.

