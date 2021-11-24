Samsung is offering $50 off on all Galaxy Watch 4 models

Black Friday is upon us, and Samsung is already offering discounts! You can grab any Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model for $50 off. Additionally, you get to choose a band of your choice at no additional cost. This Samsung watch runs Wear OS and comes packed with sensors and features to track your health. It’s the perfect wearable to get right before the new year, if leading a more active life is one of your resolutions.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have a lot in common. They both come with the same memory and storage of 1.5GB and 16GB respectively. They’re also powered by the same Exynos W920 5nm chip. So when it comes to performance, they’re pretty much the same. The Classic watch comes with a stainless steel body, a physical rotating bezel, and bigger screen options — 42mm and 46mm. On the other hand, the regular watch is made from aluminum — which isn’t as durable — and comes in smaller sizes — 40mm and 44mm.

Both watches have an Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light, and Samsung BioActive Sensor, and they’re water-resistant. They’re capable of tracking data revolving around skeletal muscle, fat mass, BMI, body water, blood pressure, and more. These watches are also ECG-enabled, allowing you to better monitor your heart’s health.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic start at $230 and $300 after the discount respectively. And, as a reminder, you’ll be able to choose any band style and color at no additional cost. You can grab one from either Samsung or Amazon while the deal lasts.

Will you be buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? Let us know in the comments section below.