Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have eSIM support?

Samsung has added two new smartwatches to its wearables portfolio. Based on Google and Samsung’s unified platform — Wear OS Powered by Samsung — the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come with a host of wellness features and smartphone companion stuff. If you’re wondering whether the South Korean tech giant will be releasing eSIM-powered LTE variants of these watches, you’re in luck. Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come in Bluetooth-only and LTE variants.

LTE on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series

The LTE variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic will carry eSIM functionality to connect to your telecom carrier’s network. As a part of the launch announcement, Samsung touted its leadership in eSIM technology, so you can expect no troubles using 4G LTE with these smartwatches.

For the uninitiated, an eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without needing a physical SIM card.

The company also says you’ll need an Android phone with GMS for the initial pairing process with the LTE Galaxy Watch 4 models to get standalone voice calling and standalone text messaging. It also warns some carriers may not support standalone voice calling or limit it to certain areas, so you should check with your carrier for more information.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Watch 4 LTE model starts at $299.99 in the US. It will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE model will retail starting at $399.99. It also has two sizes — 42mm and 46mm.

Both smartwatches go on sale beginning August 26th in the US and select other markets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a new ‘Wear OS Powered by Samsung’ smartwatch. It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes. It also runs on the new ‘Wear OS Powered by Samsung’ platform. Buy from Samsung

