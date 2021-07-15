Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 could have the best hardware of any Wear OS watch

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it’s looking like August 11th will be the date for its unveiling. From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to the new Samsung watches with One UI Watch, there’s a lot to look forward to at the next Unpacked event. Ahead of the event, more details keep trickling in about the hardware and software, and today, SamMobile published a report detailing the new Exynos W920 chip expected to debut in the new smartwatches.

The report from SamMobile states that the new Exynos W920 chipset is a major upgrade over the Exynos 9110 chipset that has been used for the last few Samsung smartwatches. The Exynos 9110 was first used in the Galaxy Watch released in 2018 but then also in the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 4’s new Exynos W920 chipset is expected to feature 1.25x faster processing and 8.8x faster graphics performance. SamMobile also reports that the Galaxy Watch 4 series will sport 16GB of internal storage and 1.5GB of RAM. The former is notable as many previous Samsung smartwatches only had either 4 or 8GB of storage, while the latter is only notable in the context of Wear OS watches mostly having 1GB or less of RAM.

All of these improvements and changes will allow new device owners to take full advantage of the fact that for the first time, Samsung’s watches will now be running Android and not Tizen. Users will be able to install apps (and even games) from the Google Play Store, but all of those extra apps also need some extra muscle.

Hopefully, the Exynos W920 in the Galaxy Watch 4 series will be able to handle all of your favorite Wear OS apps with ease, and we also hope it will be incredibly power efficient so the watches will have great battery life. We’ve argued before that what the Wear OS platform really needs to thrive is new hardware, because the reliance on Qualcomm’s aging wearable platforms has held the ecosystem back. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 is based on a much older 12nm process, so the move to Samsung’s 5nm process should provide some welcome improvements to size and efficiency. In any case, the Galaxy Watch 4 is looking to be one of the best Galaxy Watch devices in years and is one to watch out for alongside all of the new products that are going to be launched at the upcoming Unpacked event.