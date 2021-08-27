Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 pricing and pre-order details announced for India

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 alongside new foldables earlier this month. Both devices are already available in markets like the US and UK, and today the South Korean giant has officially detailed pricing and availability for the Indian market. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series: Pricing & Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will be available for pre-order in India starting August 30 from leading online and offline stores. Official sales will commence from September 10 onwards. The pricing for various Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models are as following:

Model Size Connectivity Price Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth ₹23,999 Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE ₹28,999 Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth ₹26,999 Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth ₹31,999 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth ₹31,999 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm LTE ₹36,999 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth ₹34,999 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE ₹39,999

Color options for the regular Galaxy Watch 4 include Pink Gold, Black, and Silver for the 40mm model and Black, Green, and Silver for the 44mm model. Meanwhile, the Classic variant comes in only two colors: Black and Silver. Samsung is offering ₹6,000 worth of e-voucher on pre-booking of the Galaxy Watch 4 series. To further sweeten the deal, users can also enjoy cashback offers worth ₹3,000 from select banks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Pricing & Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless earphones are priced at ₹11,999 and will be available in four colors: Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender.

The earphones go on pre-order on the same day as the Galaxy Watch 4 series — August 30, with official sales kicking off from September 10. Those who pre-book the Galaxy Buds 2 will be eligible for an e-voucher worth ₹3,000 as well as up to ₹1200 cashback from select banks.

What are your thoughts on the pricing of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 in India? Let us know in the comments below!