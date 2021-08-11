Do the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have built-in GPS?

Having a GPS built into your smartwatch has become a great way to keep track of your journeys and fitness without having to use a phone. It’s one of the most indispensable features of a smartwatch, especially for those who find themselves traveling great distances on foot. The upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 should be no exception to this convenience. Does the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series have built-in GPS? Both models of the Watch 4 line, the Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic do have built-in GPS.

In addition to GPS, the Galaxy Watch 4 line will have other global positioning systems including Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. In terms of connectivity, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will have 4G LTE (on selected variants), WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Samsung has included GPS in previous Galaxy Watch models, including the original, the Watch Active 2, and the Watch 3. This feature may even be used in an emergency to alert authorities to your position, in addition to the health benefits:

“Not only can you alert authorities to your location in case of an emergency, but if you enjoy running, cycling, or any kind of outdoors exercise, the GPS function on a Galaxy smartwatch helps you track your route duration and distance. Built-in GPS puts convenience right at your wrist.”

The Watch 4 line is compatible with Google Maps, along with other Google software, to give you an idea of what the GPS will be useful for. GPS will come packaged along with a number of other features designed with user fitness in mind. These include ECG sensors, blood oxygen, and blood pressure sensors (though not in all regions), sleep tracking, and automatic workout detection. It’ll also have a barometer, accelerometer, and light sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series starts at $249.99 and goes all the way up to $429.99 depending on the variant you select. If you do plan to buy the Galaxy Watch 4, we’ve selected the best straps for it so you can personalize it to your liking. Additionally, don’t forget to read our comparison of the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with the Apple Watch Series 6.