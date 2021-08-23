Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have a built-in camera?

Samsung has unveiled its brand new smartwatch lineup at its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Available in two flavors, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a sleek minimalistic looking smartwatch, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is for customers who prefer a traditional timepiece design. Essentially, the Galaxy Watch Active lineup will now be available as the Galaxy Watch going forward.

The new smartwatch series is powered by Samsung’s new 5nm chipset, with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. Samsung says the new Galaxy Watch 4 has a 20% faster CPU, 50% increased RAM, and 10x improvements on GPU for smoother transitions.

Customers can also expect brighter displays, LTE (eSIM) connectivity on select models, and quick charge that enables 10 hours of usage, and two and a half hours charging time. The Galaxy Watch 4 also comes with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that runs on a single chipset and includes three health sensors to measure optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (PPG + ECG + BIA). These sensors will be available depending on the region.

The watch also introduces the first-ever body composition measurement, including skeletal muscle, fat mass, BMI, body water, and base metabolic rate. Other features include a VO2 Max sensor, Advanced Sleep Management, continuous blood-oxygen tracking, and support for viewing workouts and other vitals on a Samsung Smart TV (Currently available in Canada, Korea, UK, and US).

That’s definitely a lot of hardware for a smartwatch, and if you are asking yourself, does the Galaxy Watch 4 have a built-in camera, the answer is no. Samsung has not envisioned us talking to other people using our smartwatches yet, but hopefully, that might be a reality in the near future.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes and will be available in Black, Silver, Green (44mm only), and Pink Gold (40mm only) starting at $249.99. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes in Black and Silver colors, starting at $349.99. Both models are expected to be available starting 27 August in select markets with pre-orders starting 11 August. If you are looking for customization, check out the best bands for the Galaxy Watch 4. We also have a comparison of the Galaxy Watch 4 versus the Apple Watch Series 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The new Galaxy Watch 4 is the latest smartwatch offering from Samsung that features a variety of health monitoring sensors, and a new operating system that integrates Google's Wear OS.