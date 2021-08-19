Do the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic work with Apple’s iPhone?

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are Samsung’s latest smartwatches. Based on Google and Samsung’s new unified platform, One UI Watch, which includes both Tizen and Wear OS elements, the smartwatches are pretty different in one significant aspect from the Tizen and Wear OS smartwatches: they don’t support iPhones, at all. Not a single iPhone, iPad, or other iOS device is supported with the new watches, so Apple users best look at a good Apple Watch as their companion wearable.

Supported devices for the Galaxy Watch 4 series

The device support on the Galaxy Watch 4 series doesn’t ditch just the iPhone. The smartwatches will also not work with Android phones that don’t include Google Mobile Services (GMS). This means Huawei Android phones that don’t have GMS are out of luck, and Android (Go Edition) phones are also not supported. You’ll need a device with Android 6.0 or newer and 1.5GB RAM to use with the Watch 4 series.

It’s unclear why Google and Samsung have decided to skip iPhone support when Tizen and Wear OS support iOS devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series specifications

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is powered by an Exynos W920 processor. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The Galaxy Watch 4 is offered in 40mm and 44mm, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Both smartwatches have Super AMOLED screens with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+.

The company has included its new BioActive Sensor in the Galaxy Watch 4 series to collect optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis data for health-related features. The smartwatch then uses it to monitor blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure blood oxygen level, and calculate body composition.

Samsung has also packed its One UI Watch on the smartwatches. It ensures the compatible watch app automatically installs when you download that app on your smartphone.

