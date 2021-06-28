Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 will launch with One UI Watch later this summer

Today, Samsung unveiled its vision for the future of smartwatches and took the wraps off its new Wear OS-based operating system. One UI Watch is built on top of the new, unified Wear OS platform co-developed by Samsung and Google, but it adds a few tweaks to provide a “consistent experience and look with other [Samsung] Galaxy devices.” Samsung also confirmed that the first smartwatch to feature this new OS will be the company’s next Galaxy Watch product, which rumors suggest will be the Galaxy Watch 4.

Back in May, Samsung jointly announced with Google that the two companies had rebuilt Wear OS (Google’s Android-based OS for smartwatches) on top of a “unified platform” that combined the best of Wear OS and Tizen (Samsung’s custom OS for smartwatches). That same day, Samsung had confirmed it was building a new smartwatch based on that platform, which rumors had suggested for months. We’ve seen high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Watch 4 twice now, so we’ve been expecting to hear more details from Samsung this week.

Sure enough, at the company’s Mobile World Congress event, Samsung confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Watch will debut at an Unpacked event later this summer. The new smartwatch will be the first device to run on top of Google and Samsung’s new, unified platform, and it’ll also be the first Samsung product to feature One UI Watch. Rumors suggest the Galaxy Watch 4 will launch in early August, so we may have to wait at least a month to see the official unveiling.

Featured image: Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders by 91mobiles