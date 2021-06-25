This is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, which we thought was the Watch Active 4

Google and Samsung confirmed last month that the two companies’ wearable platforms were merging, combining the best of Wear OS with Tizen software. Samsung also revealed that none of its existing watches would be updated to the new platform, but the company’s Galaxy Watch 4 series would have it from day one. A purported Galaxy Watch Active 4 has already been leaked a few times, but now additional images have appeared, and there might not be a separate Active model at all.

We’ve already seen some renders of Samsung’s next wearable, which was expected to be called the ‘Galaxy Watch Active 4.’ The Watch Active series is separate from the regular Galaxy Watch line, which has a more traditional design with larger lugs and bezels. 91mobiles has obtained press images of Samsung’s upcoming watch, which is branded as just the ‘Galaxy Watch 4.’ Other prominent leakers are backing up reports of the new name, including Evan Blass, OnLeaks, and Ishan Agarwal.

Besides the different name, the leaked images give us a better look at the upcoming watch. The design appears to be a hybrid of the current Galaxy Watch and Watch Active, with the sleeker design of the Active and the more distinct lugs (the parts that connect to the band) of the regular Galaxy Watch. No significant changes to the hardware or software are visible here — the display is still fully circular, it’s still using wireless charging, and there are still two side buttons.

The decision to effectively kill off the regular Galaxy Watch series will likely upset a few people, as the Galaxy Watch (and Gear S3 before it) was popular partially because it was easy to mistake for a traditional analog watch at a distance. For many, watches are fashion accessories first and foremost, and only having one design from Samsung is a disappointment.

The good news is that future Wear OS watches should have the same software experience, so Fossil and Mobvoi will likely produce their own traditional-looking designs.