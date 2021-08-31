Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Samsung has announced its latest smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch 4 — and it comes with a host of improvements compared to its predecessor. The two major highlights of the Galaxy Watch 4 are the fact it runs on Google’s new Wear OS platform with Samsung’s skin on top, and the new BioActive sensor from Samsung that gives it a boost in terms of health tracking. With these new improvements, it finally seems like Android is a competitor to arguably one of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and are confused as to which one is better — the Galaxy Watch 4 vs the Apple Watch 6 — here’s the comparison you need.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6 Specs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6: Specifications Specification Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Apple Watch 6 Size(s) 40mm

44mm 40mm

44mm Dimensions and Weight 40mm: 40.4×39.3×9.8mm, 25.9g

44mm: 44.4×43.3×9,8mm, 30.3

Aluminum case 40mm: 40 x 34 x 10.7mm (39.7g for stainless steel, 30.5g for aluminum, 34.6g for titanium)

44mm: 44 x 38 x 10.7mm (47.1g for stainless steel, 36.5g for aluminum, 41.3g for titanium) Display 40mm: 396×396

44mm: 450×450 40mm: 324×394

44mm: 368×448 Processor Exynos W920 (5nm) Apple S6 Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage 32GB Internal Storage Battery 42mm: 247mAh

46mm: 361mAh Up to 18 hours Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light, Samsung BioActive Sensor Compass, Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor, Electrical heart sensor, optical heart sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor Connectivity LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Gallileo LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Gallileo Durability 5ATM water-resistant

IP68

MIL-STD-810G Water-resistant up to 50 meters OS OneUI Watch WatchOS 7

Design and Display

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 6 are designed quite differently. Upon first look, you’ll realize the Galaxy Watch 4 has a more conventional look with a circular dial, resembling a traditional watch. The Apple Watch 6, on the other hand, has a rectangular dial with a digital crown. The crown is used to scroll through lists or can even be pressed and used as a button.

While the Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t have a crown, it has a touch-capacitive bezel around the display that you can use to scroll or just navigate through the UI. Given the difference in the shape of the dials on both watches, the displays are also different. Both watches have an OLED panel but the one on the Apple Watch is rectangular with curved edges. The display on the Galaxy Watch 4 is a proper circle which a lot of people may prefer. However, the rectangular display allows for marginally more content to be visible on the display.

As for the build, the Galaxy Watch 4 is constructed from aluminum and so is the case with the base variant of the Apple Watch 6. The Apple Watch 6, however, is also available in a stainless steel variant and also a titanium variant if you’re willing to splurge. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also available in a Classic model that’s made out of stainless steel for a slightly more premium feel. It all comes down to personal preference at the end of the day. Some may prefer a rectangular dial while some may prefer a more conventional look with a circular dial.

Internals: Performance and UI

Apple uses its own Silicon on its watches and the Apple Watch 6 comes with the S6 chip. Apple’s hardware and software optimizations ensure the Apple Watch 6 is smooth while navigating through apps and menus. The watch is responsive and feels snappy to use. It also seamlessly integrates into the Apple ecosystem and allows you to unlock your iPhone and Mac without a passcode, allows you to use the watch as a viewfinder for your iPhone’s camera, connects to your AirPods automatically, etc. The Apple Watch 6 is also available in a cellular variant. Using the App Store present on the watch, you can download several apps on the Apple Watch related to fitness, productivity, entertainment, etc.

The Galaxy Watch 4 uses Samsung’s Exynos W920 SoC which is the brand’s latest chipset for smartwatches based on the 5nm manufacturing process. The processor is fast and power-efficient and, when coupled with the latest OneUI Watch software developed with Google, the Galaxy Watch 4 also flies through the different apps and menus on the watch. The Galaxy Watch 4 also syncs very well with Samsung devices since it uses a lot of Samsung’s default apps and services. An LTE variant is available for the Galaxy Watch 4 as well. While previous generations of the Galaxy Watch were limited in terms of functionality due to Tizen, the fact the Galaxy Watch 4 is based on Wear OS allows users to install apps from the Google Play Store.

Health Features and Compatibility

Both the Apple Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 4 score high in terms of health features. The Apple Watch 6 has a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, ECG, fall detection, and regular step and calorie tracking features. The Galaxy Watch 4 has all of this plus the ability to measure body composition thanks to a new BioActive Sensor.

The Galaxy Watch 4 works best with a Samsung device but it’s also compatible with all Android phones with Google’s services installed. Unlike previous versions of the Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 can’t be paired with an iPhone or any other iOS device. The Apple Watch 6, on the other hand, only works with an iPhone and can’t be paired with any Android phone at all.

Battery Life and Pricing

Since both smartwatches are heavy on features, you can expect a maximum of two days worth of usage from both watches on a single charge. Both smartwatches charge via magnetic puck and take about two hours for a full charge. Battery life has been one of the biggest downsides of owning a smartwatch like the Apple Watch or the Galaxy Watch. You’ll have to charge it daily if you’re going to be using it regularly for tracking your activities or for notifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch starts at a price of $249 for the 40mm variant and $279 for the larger 44mm variant. The Apple Watch 6 was launched at a price of $399 for the 40mm variant but the price has now fallen to around the $300 mark. Both watches are available in cellular variants and you’ll have to pay extra if you want to get those models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6: Which one should you buy?

In this battle of the Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6, which smartwatch you buy ends up boiling down to which smartphone you use and which ecosystem lockin you prefer. If you’re an Android user, the Galaxy Watch 4 is arguably the best smartwatch to get right now on this side of the smartphone world. You get a host of health features, a great display, a powerful processor, and the latest Wear OS platform. If you have a Samsung phone, then it’s even better.

However, if you use an iPhone, the Apple Watch is still the king of smartwatches and you just can’t go wrong with it. Even within the Apple ecosystem, it’s the best Apple Watch around, for now.

If you're considering getting the more premium version of the Galaxy Watch — the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, then we have a comparison of that with the Apple Watch 6 as well.