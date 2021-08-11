Samsung launches the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with One UI Watch

The recently concluded Google I/O marked a new beginning for Google’s Wear OS platform. Google announced they would be partnering with Samsung to give Wear OS a much-needed overhaul. A couple of months later, we now have the first smartwatch(es) running the newest version of Wear OS, albeit with Samsung’s layer of One UI on top — the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both these smartwatches have been launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung’s Unpacked event.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Size(s) 40mm

44mm 42mm

46mm Dimensions and Weight 40mm: 40.4×39.3×9.8mm, 25.9g

44mm: 44.4×43.3×9,8mm, 30.3

Aluminum case 42mm: 41.5×41.5×11.2mm, 46.5g

46mm: 45.5×45.5×11.0mm, 52g

Stainless steel case Display 40mm: 1.19-inch (330PPI)

44mm: 1.36-inch (330PPI) 42mm: 1.19-inch (330PPI)

46mm: 1.36-inch (330PPI) Processor Exynos W920 (5nm) Exynos W920 (5nm) Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage 1.5GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage Battery 40mm: 247mAh

44mm: 361mAh 42mm: 247mAh

46mm: 361mAh Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light, Samsung BioActive Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light, Samsung BioActive Sensor OS One UI Watch One UI Watch

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both premium smartwatches that come with some pretty attractive features. Both the watches use Samsung’s latest Exynos W920 chipset based on the 5nm manufacturing process. This chipset should be able to provide both performance gains as well as improving battery life. The display on the watches is also high-res and you get two size options to choose from based on the size of your wrist.

There are two major highlights of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic this year, the first one being Samsung’s BioActive Sensor. It basically integrates all the essential sensors you would find on a smartwatch like optical heart rate, electrical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. It also brings the first-ever body composition measurement on a smartwatch that can help you measure parameters like skeletal muscle, fat mass, BMI, body water, etc.

The second highlight of both watches is the new One UI Watch. It’s Samsung’s new smartwatch platform built with Google that replaces Tizen. One UI Watch is based on Wear OS, so it will allow users to install Samsung as well as Google apps. First-party Google apps like Maps will now work seamlessly along with third-party apps like Strava, Spotify, etc. Google has also redesigned several of its smartwatch apps, and they debut on the Watch 4 series.

Both watches have 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Samsung promises up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, but that’s something we’ll know only once we use it. Samsung will also offer LTE connectivity in some regions. The Galaxy Watch 4 replaces the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the Watch 4 Classic is for users looking for a smartwatch that resembles a traditional timepiece.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will start at a price of $249.99 for the 40mm variant while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $50 more and will start at $349.99 for the 42mm variant. Both watches will be available to purchase starting August 27th from Samsung’s website. There will also be a limited Thom Browne edition of the watch available for purchase.

