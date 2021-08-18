Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 waterproof?

We’ve been eagerly anticipating the launch of Samsung’s next smartwatch, especially since Google I/O. With a unified Wear OS ecosystem Samsung helped develop, the newly-launched Galaxy Watch 4 is exceptionally exciting. Plus, it includes a new body composition sensor, the first of its kind in a smartwatch. But of course, it’s still a watch at the end of the day, and there are certain things you need to know. For example, it is best to know beforehand whether the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are waterproof, so you can go swimming with it.

The good news is yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, both, are water-resistant. That’s pretty much what you’d expect of any smartwatch these days, and that applies to both the watches in the series and all of their variants. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, which means it’s been tested to be submerged at least one meter deep in water, for at least 30 minutes. On top of that, Samsung is rating its water resistance up to 5ATM of pressure.

However, all these tests only account for freshwater. Saltwater can be a problem for all kinds of devices that are technically water-resistant. Saltwater means salt deposits can form inside parts of your devices and cause corrosion on all kinds of metal components. While devices like the Galaxy Watch 4 are tightly sealed to prevent any water from getting in, it’s always best to be safe. If you go swimming in the ocean or sea, make sure to take your watch off before you jump in, or if that is not an option, rinse your watch with fresh water as soon as possible.

In short, much like other devices (including smart watches) with an IP68 rating, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be waterproof enough for most people. Rain, showers, and swimming in a pool should all be no problem. However, if you’re submerged in saltwater, you have to be more careful since salt can corrode your watch much more quickly.

