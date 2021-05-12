Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will allegedly run Wear OS but lack rumored feature

Samsung will reportedly ditch its Tizen platform in favor of Wear OS when the Galaxy Watch 4 launches later this year. The latest report appears to confirm an earlier report from Samsung insider Ice Universe, who said as much back in February.

According to a report from Korean news out MT (via FrontTron on Twitter), Samsung is gearing up to launch two wearables this summer (Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Active 4), both of which will run Wear OS. You have to go all the way back to 2014 when the original Gear Live launched to find a Samsung wearable that launched with Google’s wearable platform. (Back then it was known as Android Wear.)

Watch4

42mm, 46mm Active4

40mm, 42mm Scheduled for release along with the Galaxy Z Unpacked around July or August.

Both lineups will run on WearOS instead of Tizen.

Non-invasive blood sugar measuring sensor will NOT be included in both lineups.https://t.co/CFQ0x9CeOu — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 12, 2021

“It has been 7 years since Google OS was installed on its wearable products,” the report says. “This change is interpreted as a result of the understanding of securing smart watch contents for Samsung Electronics and the expansion of Wear OS for Google.”

FrontTron claims Samsung’s new smartwatches will not feature non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, which we reported on at the beginning of the year. It’s possible the feature needs further development before being brought to the masses, so don’t rule it out completely for a future release.

Samsung’s Tizen platform has evolved into a great alternative to Google’s Wear OS, which the search giant has struggled to build into a premier wearable experience. According to today’s report, Samsung and Google are closely collaborating to bring Wear OS to the Korean company’s new devices. Samsung is reportedly looking to Wear OS because it’s easier to develop apps for. Meanwhile, Google apparently sees this as an opportunity to reignite interest in the platform.

Samsung is reportedly planning an event sometime in August — or potentially in July — where it’s expected to unveil new Wear OS-equipped watches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 FE.