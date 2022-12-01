If you've been eyeing a smartwatch, now might be the time to buy, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has hit its lowest price yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy if you're an Android smartphone owner. Looks like Samsung is extending its Cyber Monday sales through the week, giving those who missed the original discounts a second chance on some of the great sales that took place over the weekend.

As part of this sale, Samsung is knocking $50 off the price of its Galaxy Watch 5, which is one of the lowest prices we have seen yet. If you're not someone who shops on the Samsung website, that's okay because the deal is also available through Amazon and Best Buy.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the latest smartwatch in Samsung's lineup and features a modern and sleek design. The watch offers plenty of features, like fitness and heart rate tracking, along with better sleep tracking, thanks to Advanced Sleep Coaching feature.

The watch has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, making it easy to read the time and other notifications that might pop up. Furthermore, it's powered by an Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. In addition, the watch face is protected by Sapphire Crystal, making the screen more resistant to scratching in daily use.

The watch has a 284mAh battery that should provide all-day battery life with wireless fast charging for quick top up. If interested, you can purchase the 40mm version of the watch in a variety of colors at the discounted price for a limited time. But, I'd be quick, as these sale prices won't last long.