Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $199 $280 Save $81 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches out right now and is durable, has plenty of features, and is available in multiple sizes and colors. $199 at Amazon

As we get closer to Prime Day, the deals seem to be getting sweeter. If getting great discounts during the July 4th holiday wasn't enough, we're now seeing even deeper discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which was already priced well below MSRP just last week. Now, we're seeing steep discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, knocking prices down to their lowest ever.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 5?

The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android smartphone users and for good reasons. The watch has a beautiful AMOLED display that is protected with a Sapphire lens and offers a variety of different ways to track health, wellness, and fitness activities.

The watch is offered in two different sizes, 40mm, and 44mm, and comes in a variety of colors. You can also purchase the watch with different watch bands, furthering the combinations. If you don't see a watch and band combination that suits your needs you can always purchase bands separately.

There are also choices when it comes to connectivity, with the base model offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with the higher variant adding LTE as a connectivity option.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke 40mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 40mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke 44mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 44mm

If you're looking to buy your first smartwatch, it might be a good idea to go with the 40mm model that's now just $200. Or if you have a bigger wrist, the 44mm option is going to be the one for you. As you can probably tell, there are many choices, but you really won't be going wrong with any of the smartwatches above.