Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches out right now and is durable, has plenty of features, and is available in multiple sizes and colors.
As we get closer to Prime Day, the deals seem to be getting sweeter. If getting great discounts during the July 4th holiday wasn't enough, we're now seeing even deeper discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which was already priced well below MSRP just last week. Now, we're seeing steep discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, knocking prices down to their lowest ever.
What's great about the Galaxy Watch 5?
The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android smartphone users and for good reasons. The watch has a beautiful AMOLED display that is protected with a Sapphire lens and offers a variety of different ways to track health, wellness, and fitness activities.
The watch is offered in two different sizes, 40mm, and 44mm, and comes in a variety of colors. You can also purchase the watch with different watch bands, furthering the combinations. If you don't see a watch and band combination that suits your needs you can always purchase bands separately.
There are also choices when it comes to connectivity, with the base model offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with the higher variant adding LTE as a connectivity option.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Silver Bezel with Purple Band (Save 29%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Gray Bezel with Gray Band (Save 29%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Gold Bezel with Pink Band (Save 29%)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke 40mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Silver Bespoke with Sport Band (Save 29%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Graphite Bespoke with Sport Band (Save 29%)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 40mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Silver Bezel with Purple Band (Save 24%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Gold Bezel with Pink Band (Save 24%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Gray Bezel with Gray Band (Save 24%)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Silver Bezel with White Band (Save 26%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Gray Bezel with Gray Band (Save 26%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Blue Bezel with Blue Band (Save 26%)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke 44mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Graphite Bespoke with two-tone Sport Band (Save 26%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Graphite Bespoke with Milanese Band (Save 38%)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE 44mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Gray Bezel with Gray Band (Save 26%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Silver Bezel with White Band (Save 22%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Blue Bezel with Blue Band (Save 22%)
If you're looking to buy your first smartwatch, it might be a good idea to go with the 40mm model that's now just $200. Or if you have a bigger wrist, the 44mm option is going to be the one for you. As you can probably tell, there are many choices, but you really won't be going wrong with any of the smartwatches above.