Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Galaxy Watch 5 is a fantastic smartwatch that not only keeps you connected but also offers plenty of health and wellness tracking features.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches you can get if you're an Android smartphone user. The watch offers a sleek design, a beautiful display, and features like activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. For a limited time, Amazon is having quite a sale prior to its Prime Day sales event, knocking up to 18% off the Galaxy Watch 5 in various sizes and colors.
What's great about the Galaxy Watch 5?
Samsung has been making smartwatches for quite some time, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is an excellent and refined device that not only looks good but also feels good too. The watch is made from high-quality materials like sapphire and has a bright and easily readable AMOLED display. Furthermore, the watch offers the ability to track metrics like health, activities, and even sleep. The watch is available in two different sizes, 40mm, and 44mm, and comes in a variety of colors, and can be purchased as a Wi-Fi model, or one that also has an LTE antenna as well. The latter will let you stay connected without having to rely on a smartphone for a connection.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Gold Bezel with Pink Band (Save 18%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Silver Bezel with Purple Band (Save 18%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Gold Bezel with Pink Band (Save 18%)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Silver Bezel with White Band (Save 16%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth Smartwatch Gray Bezel with Gray Band (Save 16%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Silver Bezel with White Band (Save 17%)
- Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth LTE Smartwatch Blue Bezel with Blue Band (Save 17%)
So if you've been thinking about getting yourself or someone a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy 5 is going to be a great option, especially now that they are on sale. The current discounts are quite superb, ranging from $50 to $60 off depending on the model.