Can the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series measure your blood pressure?

Believe it or not, your shiny new Galaxy Watch 5 can measure your blood pressure, a feature it borrows from its predecessor Galaxy Watch 4. As you might have guessed, it’s not as accurate as a traditional blood pressure cuff. And it’s intended for personal reference only and not for medical diagnosis or detecting or monitoring of any disease. So how do you take a blood pressure measurement with your Galaxy Watch 5? Well, it’s a bit tricky.

You can’t start measuring blood pressure on your Galaxy Watch 5 right out of the box. You’ll need to download the Samsung Health Monitor app on your watch and smartphone. In addition, you’ll also have to calibrate the watch using a blood pressure cuff. That means you’ll have to shell out money on a medical-grade cuff if you don’t have one already. Moreover, you’ll have to calibrate the watch every four weeks.

There is a long list of limitations associated with blood pressure monitoring and ECG. For one, these features are only available in select markets. And secondly, both blood pressure measurement and ECG features are exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartphones. While it was possible to bypass these restrictions on the Galaxy Watch 4 using modded apps, we can’t confirm at the moment if the same apps work on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 series brings several important upgrades over the last lineup, including a bigger battery, faster charging, stronger design, and new wellness features. In addition to the 3-in-1 BioActive sensor, the new watches come equipped with a new temperature sensor that allows users to measure their body temperature right from their wrist. The Galaxy Watch 5 series now also provides recovery, including post-cardio heart rate after a workout and personalized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss. Both smartwatches run the brand new Wear OS 3.5 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI for Watch on top.