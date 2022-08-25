Can the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series measure your temperature?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched recently, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the watches bring a few new tricks to the table, they also bring back some older ones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series can technically measure your temperature, but it isn’t able to — yet, anyway. That’s because Samsung included a skin temperature sensor in the watch, but there’s no way to actually use it just yet.

The company hasn’t stated what the hold-up is yet, but it’s assumed to be something along the lines of regulatory approval. In some regions, Samsung needs to get approval to launch some of its medical-related features, which is why we have a situation where the Galaxy Watch ECG and Blood Pressure features require a modded app to use in other regions outside of a select few. As a result, it’s possible that even if the skin temperature sensor gets enabled in the future, it might be limited.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

It’s not all bad news though. Samsung has continued to expand support for its watch features over the years to new regions continuously, so even if it’s not available right away in your region once cleared by some regulatory bodies, that doesn’t mean it won’t ever be. I wouldn’t go out and buy one purely in the hopes of using it for temperature readings, but it’s still likely.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Galaxy Watch 5 is a fantastic Wear OS smartwatch with advanced wellness features. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed at fitness enthusiasts and offers a more durable design. Buy from Samsung

As for what you can use it for, because it’s a skin temperature reading, it’s not going to be completely accurate. It can be used to measure your temperature when working out or sleeping, and I’m sure can be used to give an indication of fever, rather than a conclusive statement. The company hasn’t given a lot of information about what features it’ll be used for when it does launch, so we’ll be waiting to see what it has up its sleeves!