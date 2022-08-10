What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series come in?

At its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung officially pulled the curtains off the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 was a massive hit, and Samsung hopes to repeat the same magic with the new Galaxy Watch 5 lineup this year. Samsung’s latest Wear OS-powered smartwatches are not a radical upgrade over last year’s models, but they still bring several notable improvements, including a more durable design, improved battery life, new wellness tools, and more. Like last year, Samsung is offering several exciting color options for the new smartwatches. In addition, you can also further personalize the look and feel of the Galaxy Watch 5 series using Bespoke Studio, which lets you pick the model, size, watch case, and straps. Here’s everything you need to know.

Colors on the standard Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm and 44mm)

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in five colors — Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold, Purple, and Sapphire. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 4 came in four colors. Purple and Sapphire are brand new colors for the Galaxy Watch 5 and also the most exciting of the bunch. Gone is the Phantom Green color from the Galaxy Watch 4. The Pink Gold, Purple, and Silver colors are exclusive to the 40mm variant, while the 44mm version will get Sapphire, Graphite, and Silver colors. There’s also a Golf Edition model that features a black case with white straps.

Furthermore, Samsung has also introduced a new strap lineup, which includes a two-tone sport, NATO band, Athletic sport, Global Goals, Titanium Link bracelet, and Milanese (SUS) strap.

Colors on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm)

Color options for the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are less exciting and limited. You only get Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colors. For better or worse, there’s no Silver color this year. Instead, there’s a brand new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition.

Bespoke Studio

Samsung’s Bespoke Studio is your one-stop shop to personalize and customize your Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to your heart’s content. To create your own Galaxy Watch 5, visit Samsung.com and select a model and size, then pick from a wide selection of bands for up to 1,032 unique combinations.

Are you leaning towards the more fun-looking Galaxy Watch 5 or the classic look of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?