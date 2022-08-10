What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series come in?
At its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung officially pulled the curtains off the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 was a massive hit, and Samsung hopes to repeat the same magic with the new Galaxy Watch 5 lineup this year. Samsung’s latest Wear OS-powered smartwatches are not a radical upgrade over last year’s models, but they still bring several notable improvements, including a more durable design, improved battery life, new wellness tools, and more. Like last year, Samsung is offering several exciting color options for the new smartwatches. In addition, you can also further personalize the look and feel of the Galaxy Watch 5 series using Bespoke Studio, which lets you pick the model, size, watch case, and straps. Here’s everything you need to know.
Colors on the standard Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm and 44mm)
The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in five colors — Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold, Purple, and Sapphire. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 4 came in four colors. Purple and Sapphire are brand new colors for the Galaxy Watch 5 and also the most exciting of the bunch. Gone is the Phantom Green color from the Galaxy Watch 4. The Pink Gold, Purple, and Silver colors are exclusive to the 40mm variant, while the 44mm version will get Sapphire, Graphite, and Silver colors. There’s also a Golf Edition model that features a black case with white straps.
Furthermore, Samsung has also introduced a new strap lineup, which includes a two-tone sport, NATO band, Athletic sport, Global Goals, Titanium Link bracelet, and Milanese (SUS) strap.
-
You can’t go wrong with the timeless Graphite color. It’s a relatively safe bet compared to Purple and Silver options and goes with everything. It’s only available for the 44mm version.
-
Don’t like the boring dark hues? Then this Silver version with a brushed finish might just what you need. But keep in mind that the Silver color is more prone to picking up stains and smudges.
-
Sapphire is a new color option for the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm). It’s a lighter shade of blue and looks sporty. It’s perfect for gym-goers and runners.
-
Pink Gold is unchanged from the last year. It looks elegant and carries a strong fashion statement. This color option is only available for the smaller 40mm version.
-
This edition features a Silver casing with Bora Purple straps to perfectly match the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This striking colorway is exclusive to the 40mm version.
-
Sporty and elegant, the Galaxy Watch 5 Gold Edition will surely turn heads. It features a black casing and white straps with black borders. It's available in 40mm and 44mm sizes.
Colors on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm)
Color options for the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are less exciting and limited. You only get Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colors. For better or worse, there’s no Silver color this year. Instead, there’s a brand new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition.
-
The Black Titanium is one of the two colorways for the larger Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It's a timeless deep black color that will go with practically any outfit in your wardrobe.
-
If you're not too fond of the boring black, Gray Titanium might be for you. It looks sophisticated and has a lighter shade.
-
With a black case, white straps, and the green accent around its top button, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition stands out.
Bespoke Studio
Samsung’s Bespoke Studio is your one-stop shop to personalize and customize your Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to your heart’s content. To create your own Galaxy Watch 5, visit Samsung.com and select a model and size, then pick from a wide selection of bands for up to 1,032 unique combinations.
Are you leaning towards the more fun-looking Galaxy Watch 5 or the classic look of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!