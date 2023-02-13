The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro made their debuts last summer, and although they offer quite a bit as far as features go, being some of the best Wear OS devices on the market right now, it looks like Samsung is going to be expanding the capability of both watches to include temperature-based cycle tracking. The new feature will be arriving to both watches and will come as Samsung partners with Natural Cycles, a company best known for its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared birth control app.

The new partnership will bring temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which will utilize an algorithm provided by Natural Cycles for the most accurate results. When it comes to the details, Samsung shares that its new feature will allow Galaxy Watch 5 series users access to "advanced cycle tracking through the Cycle Tracking feature." While the company touts that this feature has been approved for use by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea, it doesn't look to be cleared by the FDA, but the company states that it has been registered with the organization.

As far as when this feature will land, Samsung states that it will become available in the Samsung Health app within the second quarter of 2023. As far as what regions will get it, the company states 32 markets including: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. So if you've been looking for an advanced Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 series might just be the right option.

Source: Samsung