Can the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series detect a fall?

Following the solid success of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung is back again with a pair of new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Instead of reinventing the wheel, the new Galaxy Watch 5 series keeps the best features of the last lineup while bringing some much-needed improvements such as a bigger battery and a stronger design. Just like its predecessor, the new smartwatches offer a plethora of health and wellness features, allowing you to monitor your sleep, heart rate, stress level, post-workout recovery, and even your body temperature. What’s more, your Galaxy Watch 5 can also detect falls and provide emergency assistance.

Fall Detection on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 series offers a feature called Hard fall detection, which can be a lifesaver in emergencies. Once enabled, the Galaxy Watch 5 can detect hard falls and alert you if emergency assistance is needed. When a fall is detected, the Galaxy Watch 5 will display an alert for 60 seconds with a popup, sound, and vibration. If you fail to respond within the timeframe, the watch will automatically send out an SOS to the authorities and your emergency contacts.

How to set up the Fall Detection feature

Fall Detection is turned off by default. To set it up, open the Samsung Wearable app on your phone and navigate to Watch settings > Advanced features > SOS > When hard fall detected. Turn on the toggle to set up the feature. The Samsung Wearable app will need the Location, SMS, and Phone permissions. After that, choose which people from your phonebook you want to set as your emergency contacts.

The Fall Detection feature itself isn’t new. It was first introduced on the Galaxy Watch 3 and is also available on the Galaxy Watch 4 series. In particular, it can be of great help to the elderly and to those who regularly engage in dangerous outdoor activities such as mountain climbing and bungee jumping.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s now available for pre-order in multiple markets.