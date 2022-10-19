Can I use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series with an iPhone?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, combining the best of Wear OS and Samsung’s hardware. While you’ll get the best experience with a Samsung device, the smartwatch works with any non-Samsung Android device. But what about Apple devices? If you’re using an iPhone and contemplating getting a Galaxy Watch 5, you might wonder if you can use the watch with your Apple phone. Here’s what you need to know.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro don’t support iOS or iPadOS. That means you won’t be able to use them with an iPhone or iPad. Samsung’s previous Tizen-powered smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Gear, and Galaxy Watch Fit, were compatible with iOS and could be connected to the Galaxy Watch iOS app. But that changed when Samsung released its first Wear OS-powered smartwatch, Galaxy Watch 4, which dropped support for iOS and restricted support to Android devices.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Galaxy Watch 5 series requires a smartphone with Google Mobile Services (GMS) to be activated, ruling out not only iOS but also devices that lack GMS, such as Huawei phones and custom ROMs without Google apps.

If you’re an iPhone user and want to use a Wear OS, you can opt for the super-expensive Montblanc Summit 3. It’s the first and only Wear OS 3 smartwatch to work with iPhones. Not even Google’s Pixel Watch offers iOS compatibility. Other alternatives for iPhone owners include Mobvoi TicWatch 3 lineup and the older Galaxy Watch models. However, for the best experience and compatibility, we recommend you pick up an Apple Watch. Check out our best Apple Watch roundup to see which one would be a perfect fit for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Galaxy Watch 5 is an excellent Wear OS-powered smartwatch, which unfortunately you can't use with an iPhone. Buy from Samsung

To summarize, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro aren’t compatible with iPhones. If you’re adamant about using a Wear OS watch with your Apple phone, you can pick up the Montblanc Summit 3 or TicWatch 3.