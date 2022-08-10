The all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a bigger battery, faster charging, and a temperature sensor

Samsung today unveiled the all-new Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside its latest foldables and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new Wear OS smartwatch lineup consists of two smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. We’ve already taken an in-depth look at the high-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a separate post, and in this post, we’ll go over the regular Galaxy Watch 5.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm. While both models offer the same feature set, they differ in terms of the display, battery capacity, and colorways. Check the table below for a quick overview of the Galaxy Watch 5 specifications.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Material & Sizes 40mm & 44mm

20mm Sports Band

Armor Aluminum Case Dimensions & Weight 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm 28.7g

44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm 33.5g

Display 40mm: 1.2-inch AMOLED display 396 x 396p resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

44mm: 1.4-inch AMOLED display 450 x 450p resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB internal storage Battery & Charging 40mm: 284mAh

44mm: 410mAh

WPC-based wireless charging Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Compass

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG)

BIA (Body Composition Analysis)

Continuous SpO2

Skin Temperature Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

GPS

NFC

LTE Durability IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Waterproof up to 5ATM

MIL-STD-810H certification OS One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 Colors 40mm: Case Silver Graphite Pink Gold Band Bora Purple Graphite Pink Gold

44mm: Case Sapphire Silver Graphite Band Sapphire White Graphite



While the new Galaxy Watch 5 may not look all that different, it comes with a few key design and build quality improvements. For starters, Samsung has reshaped the curvature of the back glass and increased its surface area. This helps the BioActive sensor on the watch make better contact with your wrist, resulting in more accurate readings.

Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Watch 5 with Sapphire Crystal Glass on the front, and the company claims that it’s 1.6 times stronger than the glass on the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The new MIL-STD-810H certification is another noteworthy improvement over the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which had a MIL-STD-810G certification. Thanks to these changes, the newer smartwatch should be more durable than its predecessor. As with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the new Galaxy Watch 5 comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and is waterproof up to 5ATM.

Along with enhanced durability, the Galaxy Watch 5 also brings some noteworthy hardware improvements and new features to the table. As seen in previous leaks, Samsung has packed bigger batteries on both variants of the Galaxy Watch 5, and the company claims that it should last up to 50 hours on a single charge. Charging speeds have also been improved, and the Galaxy Watch 5 can get you up to 45% battery in just 30 minutes. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 4 series took about the same time to charge up to 30%.

In terms of new features, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers Advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, real-time recovery tracking after workouts, built-in Google Assistant, Google Maps with voice navigation support, and YouTube Music. Furthermore, it comes with a host of new watch faces, including two new watch face types with 88 customizable complications.

Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs a Skin Temperature Sensor, which can help you monitor your temperature on the go. As far as connectivity is concerned, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS, NFC, and LTE (optional).

As mentioned previously, the all-new Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The smaller 40mm variant will be available in three case colors, Silver, Graphite, and Pink Gold, with Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold silicone bands. On the other hand, the larger 44mm variant will be available in Sapphire, Silver, and Graphite case colors with Sapphire, White, and Graphite silicone bands, respectively.

Additionally, Samsung will offer both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 5 in a special Golf Edition (pictured above) with a black case and black and white band. If you don’t like any of the standard color options, you can customize your own Galaxy Watch 5 using Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Studio. It offers customization options for the model, size, case color, and strap, giving you a total of 1,032 unique combinations to choose from.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 will go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26. It will be available in both Bluetooth and LTE variants at a starting price of $279.99 and $329.99, respectively. We’ll update this post with the pricing for all the variants as soon as it becomes available.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available for pre-order on Samsung’s website starting today, and you can order yours by clicking on the link provided above. Those who pre-order a Galaxy Watch 5 before August 26 will receive a free Wireless Charger Duo, $75 off on an eligible smartwatch trade-in, and $50 in Samsung store credit.