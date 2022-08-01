Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5 fully revealed ahead of launch

In a little over a week, Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will reportedly announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5. Although the smartphones will take top billing, the Galaxy Watch 5 announcement will still be interesting, as Samsung is expected to announce a trio of wearables. Before the official launch, a new set of renders has leaked, giving our best look yet at the devices.

The new renders show off all three watch models in various colors and angles. On the left-hand side, we can see the Pro model of the watch, which is said to be the largest of the bunch. With its larger size comes a larger display, and it will also be noticeably thicker than its siblings. However, not much can be said about the standard model as it looks nearly identical to the previous model. Along with the new renders for the Galaxy Watch 5, we have previously seen renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 from every angle and in an array of colors.

Samsung recently put its hype machine into motion ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on August 10. The firm has released a new trailer and has shared the news that it will hold physical events that will take place in London and New York. Samsung will again rely on South Korean boy band BTS to promote its new lineup of devices. The band will also unveil a new music video that will be broadcast worldwide in iconic locations to coincide with the launch. Currently, Samsung has opened up its reservation system for its upcoming smartphones offering incentives that total up to $200 in credits. So, if you are interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, make your reservation by clicking on the link below.

