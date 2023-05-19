Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Save $200 off with trade in $250 $450 Save $200 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, packing a more durable design and a bigger battery than the standard Galaxy Watch 5. $250 at Samsung

The Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatch choices available, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just takes things to another level with advanced features aimed at those with more active lifestyles. Now, for a limited time, you can grab this great watch at a discount by trading in any smartwatch you own, no matter how old for $120 credit, and Samsung will throw in an additional $80 credit for a total of $200 off the price of the watch. But be quick you better be quick, as this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the most ambitious smartwatches from Samsung yet. It builds on a great platform but offers so much more when it comes to its design and features. You get a large and vibrant AMOLED display that's protected by a sapphire crystal, a titanium body that's meant to not only look good, but take abuse that might come from wearing it every day, and its large battery allows it to last a couple of days, making it easier to focus on what the watch can do, and not when you need to charge it.

As you might expect, this smartwatch offers health and wellness tracking, and can even keep tabs on your sleep quality. With tracking for over 90 different types of activities, along with calories and routines, you'll never feel out of touch with your body when you have the numbers to easily see how you're progressing with your fitness journey. And since it's powered by Wear OS, you're going to have access to plenty of apps that will not only help with our journey but also amplify the experience with music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music and more.

Why buy Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

If all of the above wasn't enough, you can put trust in Samsung as they've been building smartwatches for quite some time and have a great track record when it comes to quality and support. Not only that, the company provides regular software updates for its wearables, further enhancing the experience. Sometime this year, Samsung plans to release its One UI 5 Watch update that will push the capabilities of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro even further. Be sure to grab this deal while you can because it's not going to last long.