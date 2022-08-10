The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a ruggedized smartwatch built for the outdoors

Although Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup has been around for a while, the product line finally achieved mainstream success with last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 series. That’s because last year’s lineup was the first to feature Google’s Wear OS instead of Samsung’s in-house Tizen operating system. Samsung aims to reproduce the success with the new Galaxy Watch 5 series, which brings several noteworthy improvements to the table.

Announced alongside Samsung’s latest foldables at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch 5 series features two devices — the regular Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. In this post, we’ll closely examine the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and all the improvements it brings over last year’s high-end Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Materials & Size 45mm

20mm D-Buckle Sport band

Titanium Case Dimensions & Weight 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46g Display 1.4-inch AMOLED display

450 x 450p resolution, 330PPI

Sapphire Crystal Glass (2x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series) Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB internal storage Battery & Charging 590mAh battery

WPC-based wireless charging Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electric Heart Sensor (ECG)

BIA (Body Composition Analysis)

Continuous Sp02

Skin Temperature Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

GPS

NFC

LTE Durability IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Waterproof up to 5ATM

MIL-STD-810H certification OS Wear OS powered by Samsung Colors Case: Black Titanium Gray Titanium

Band: Black Gray



The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the more premium smartwatch in Samsung’s new Wear OS smartwatch lineup. Despite that, Samsung has gravitated toward a simpler design for the new model, and it doesn’t look anything like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from last year. Instead, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro follows the same design cues as the regular Galaxy Watch 4 and doesn’t feature a rotating bezel or a chunkier case. But that doesn’t mean the premium model is inferior in any regard.

On the contrary, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a titanium case, making it more durable than the aluminum case on the regular Galaxy Watch 5. On top of that, the premium smartwatch has a Sapphire Crystal glass that is two times stronger than the one on the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Like the regular model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is MIL-STD-810H certified, has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and is waterproof up to 5ATM. Furthermore, Samsung has reshaped the curvature of the back glass and increased its surface area to help the BioActive sensor make better contact with your wrist, resulting in more accurate readings. Samsung is also offering the premium model with a new D-Buckle Sports Band, which is more durable than the silicone strap on the non-Pro variant.

Along with the enhanced durability, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also brings some noteworthy hardware improvements and new features to the table. As leaked previously, the smartwatch features a significantly larger battery (60% larger than the one on the Galaxy Watch 4) and faster charging capabilities.

It also packs a new Skin Temperature Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching support, in-depth body composition analysis, real-time recovery tracking after workouts, Google Maps with voice navigation support, and YouTube Music. Like the regular Galaxy Watch 5, the Pro variant also comes with a host of new watch faces, including two new watch face types with 88 customizable complications.

Since the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is geared towards enthusiasts, it packs a few extras that you don’t get with the regular variant. These include GPX support, which will let you record and share your hikes with fellow trail-lovers on the Samsung Health app, the ability to download hiking and cycling routes for offline use, and a Track Back feature to get you back home safely. As far as connectivity features are concerned, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS, NFC, and LTE (optional).

The all-new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in a single 45mm size variant in two case colors — Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. The Black Titanium model comes with a matching black band, while the Gray Titanium version gets a Gray strap. Along with these two models, Samsung will offer a special Golf Edition variant (pictured above) of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26. It will be available in both Bluetooth and LTE variants at a price of $449.99 and $499.99, respectively. We’ll update this post with the regional pricing as soon as it becomes available.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a ruggedized smartwatch featuring a titanium case and a Sapphire Crystal glass. Pre-order at Samsung.com

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you’d be glad to know that you can pre-order one right away by clicking on the link above. Those who pre-order the watch before August 26 will receive a free Wireless Charger Duo, $125 off with an eligible smartwatch trade-in, and $50 in Samsung store credit.