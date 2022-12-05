Right now, you can get an exceptional deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. But, on top of the discounted price, you'll also get a $50 gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $379.99 $449.99 Save $70 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, packing a more durable design and a bigger battery than the standard Galaxy Watch 5. $379.99 at Best Buy

We've seen quite a lot of sales lately, especially since the holiday season is just around the corner. But whether you're shopping for yourself, a friend, or a loved one, a deal's a deal, and getting a great discount on a product is something I think we can all appreciate.

If you've been eyeing Samsun's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, chances are, the only that was stopping you from purchasing one was its price. Luckily, the smartwatch has received a huge discount, knocking $70 off its retail price for a limited time. But what makes this deal even sweeter is that you can get a $50 gift card as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a beautiful smartwatch featuring a large 1.36-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass and surrounded by a titanium case. It has a powerful Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The watch is capable of heart rate, exercise, and sleep tracking.

While it's built for an active lifestyle and the outdoors, the watch doesn't look like a rugged device and can seamlessly blend in even at the finest dinner parties. In addition to its sleek style, it offers excellent battery life, thanks to its large 590mAh battery.

Currently, the Gray Titanium variant is on sale for $379.99 at Best Buy for a limited time. The Black Titanium model is also on sale but will cost you a little more, coming in at $399.99. Both will have the same features, so spending a little more on the other color is really up to you.

There are a lot of smartwatch choices out there, and the Galaxy Watch 5 is ranked one of the best choices for an Android smartphone owner in 2022. So, if you've been itching to try one out, take advantage of this deal while it lasts.