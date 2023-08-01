The differences between fitness trackers and smartwatches used to be much larger than they are today. Samsung's smartwatches were once considered lifestyle devices that didn't capture workout data accurately, and you’d have to buy wearables from brands like Garmin or Coros to track runs or swims accurately. Well, I have good news for you — the lines between watches meant for sports or lifestyle have been blurring, and most premium smartwatches available today can do it all. The Galaxy Watch 5 can do an equally good job as a dedicated fitness watch.

But can the Watch 5 actually take on the big names in sports tracking in terms of features? Thankfully, the answer is a resounding yes, thanks to some great fitness features that make it an excellent partner for your workouts and general wellness.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Fitness features

I’m pretty happy to see the direction Samsung is taking by offering products with lots of features and not just smooth graphics or bells and whistles with no actual functionality. Earlier Galaxy Watches were terrible at recording even basic workout data, so this evolution is welcome. Let’s take a look at the best fitness features on the Galaxy Watch 5.

Track up to 90 different workouts

The Galaxy Watch 5 can track up to 90 different workout types and even automatically detects five of them if you've been at it for 10 minutes — running/walking, elliptical trainer, rowing machine, swimming, and dynamic workouts (like HIIT workouts). But the Watch 5 isn’t just offering you a ton of workouts to choose from; it also accurately tracks these activities. This Samsung wearable comes with a bunch of sensors, but for tracking activities, it uses its Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, electrical heart sensor, gyro sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and of course, GPS.

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to workout types. Besides the usual options like swimming, circuit training, basketball, or jumping rope, there are also some wild ones like snowshoeing, alpine skiing, aqua aerobics, ballroom dancing, and even hang gliding.

To start a workout, follow these steps:

Swipe right until you come to the Workouts tile. The default options are Walking, Running, and Cycling. You can tap any of these buttons to start a workout. If you're looking for the full list of trackable activities, tap More. You will now see a carousel of all 90 workouts. Swipe until you find your desired workout, and then tap on it to start tracking. To set a time, distance, or calorie goal for your workout, simply tap the Settings button that appears as soon as you start a workout. You can also modify what stats you want to see on your screen in this Settings menu.

You can also add another workout to your Workouts tile beside the default:

Long-press on the Workouts tile, and then tap Edit at the bottom. You will now see a minus sign next to the three default workouts. Simply tap that to delete the workout type. 2 Images Close In its place, you will now see a plus symbol that you can tap. You can now scroll through the full list of workouts, so simply tap on the one you wish to add to your Workouts tile. Once it appears on your Workouts tile, press the Back button to exit the Edit menu and save your settings.

2 Images Close

Heart rate tracking, ECG, and Body composition tracking

Source: Samsung

Samsung is playing catch-up with dedicated fitness wearables by offering accurate heart rate tracking, not just during workouts but throughout the day. You can also set alerts for low and high heart rates and manually set their thresholds. And Samsung seeks to observe your movements before letting you know that your heart rate is spiking (or dipping).

To set these alerts, follow these steps:

Go to Samsung Health on your watch by swiping up from the home screen. Scroll to the bottom, and tap Settings. Here, you can view settings for heart rate tracking, and if you keep scrolling, you will see the option to set a high and a low heart rate (in bpm). 3 Images Close

And did you know your Galaxy Watch 5 includes an ECG sensor? It's pretty convenient to use, but it does require you to download Samsung Health Monitor app on your phone first. Once you download it and set it up by following the on-screen instructions, here are the next steps:

Swipe left until you get to the ECG tile (if it's not there by default, keep swiping till you reach the Add Tile screen, hit the plus symbol, and then choose ECG from the list that appears). Next, hit Record. Scroll past the disclaimer (it's a short one, so please read it!), and then hit Ok at the bottom. 2 Images Close Now rest your index finger on the Home key. Once the watch detects your finger, the 30-second recording begins. You will have to sit very still to get an accurate reading. Your watch will warn you to try again if you move too much during the recording process. Once the recording is done, a short summary of your ECG report is shown on your screen. To see more details, open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your smartphone.

I also mentioned earlier that the Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a Bioelectrical Impedance sensor. Its main function is to track your body composition, which gives you insight into your bone density, body fat, and muscle mass, which is a more meaningful way to understand your weight.

Here's how to measure your body composition on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Swipe left until you reach the Body Composition tile on your watch (if you can't find it, we've explained how to add widgets to the tiles above). Tap the Measure button. You will now be asked to enter a few details, like gender, height, and weight. Once you do that and hit Done, you will be shown a mini-tutorial on how to take a measurement accurately. Go past the screens and hit OK. The measurement process takes about a minute, and you will then see a summary of your body composition, with details like skeletal muscle, fat mass, body fat, body water, BMI (body mass index), and BMR (base metabolic rate).

Step counter

Remember the cheap fitness bands that would add 100 steps while you sat and drank a coffee? Those days are well behind us, as the Galaxy Watch 5 accurately tracks your steps with minimal errors. So go ahead and set that 10K step goal for yourself, and hit it! You can also set move alerts so your watch notifies you if you’ve been sitting still for too long.

The most convenient way to track your steps would be to add it to a watch face with a Steps widget. Here's how you can do that:

Keep swiping left on your Galaxy Watch 5 until you get to the Add Tile screen. Go ahead and select the plus symbol. You will now see all the screens you can add as a tile. Look for the Steps option, and tap it. It will be added to your tile collection. You can also long-press on the tile and drag it to the left, to move it closer to the home screen. This screen gives you an overview of the steps you've taken in the day. The default is set to 6000 steps. To change this, swipe up from your home screen and then select Samsung Health > Steps. Here, you should see an option called Target. Select that and enter your daily step goal. 2 Images Close

Alternatively, you can also view your stats by swiping up to access your app drawer, then navigating to Samsung Health > Steps.

Sleep tracking

Source: Samsung

We would probably give credit to Google here for vastly improving sleep tracking on Wear OS 3. Monitoring your sleep cycle is a great way to learn more about the quality of your sleep and improve it, if necessary. The Galaxy Watch 5 automatically detects when you fall asleep and tracks your sleep activity, breaking it up into deep, REM, and light sleep zones. You even get a Sleep Coach, along with features like Snore Detection and Spo2 monitoring when you sleep.

To get the best out of its sleep-tracking abilities, first, set your sleep goals on Samsung Health. You can do this through the watch, but it's better to do it on your phone.

Open Samsung Health on your phone. Tap on Sleep. On the Sleep page, tap the three dots to open your sleep settings menu. Here, you will be able to see options like Set target, Sleep coaching, Snore detection, and others. Tap on Set target, and you will see a graphic of a 24-hour clock with interactive controls. Drag the ends of the arc to set your sleep and wake times. You will be able to see the total sleep hours at the base of the clock. 2 Images Close You have to wear your watch to bed every night to view a sleep report on your Galaxy Watch 5 the next morning. You can check this by swiping left till you see the Sleep tile. If you want to use the Sleep Coach feature mentioned above, follow your sleep schedule for at least a week and then activate it from Samsung Health.

As for snore detection and blood oxygen during sleep, you can turn it on from your watch itself. Here are the steps:

Swipe up on your home screen to view all apps. Click on Samsung Health. Scroll to Settings and tap it. You will see an option called Blood oxygen during sleep. Hit the toggle button next to it to activate it. Below this, select Snore detection. Tap the toggle button to turn it on. To view all these details in the morning, swipe to the Sleep tile on your Galaxy Watch 5, and swipe up to scroll through each of these stats. 3 Images Close

Track your blood oxygen

Tracking blood oxygen levels isn’t as useful as tracking heart rate or sleep cycles, but it can help if you want to check for symptoms of sleep apnea or even respiratory infections. Another situation where it’s pretty useful is if you engage in high-intensity or high-altitude sports, as the blood oxygen sensor can help you monitor your oxygen levels during exertion.

The easiest way to use this feature is to swipe left until you reach the Add Tile screen on your Galaxy Watch 5. Hit the plus sign, look for Blood Oxygen, and tap on it to add it. You will now see a button called Measure. Simply press that and sit still while your watch measures your Spo2 levels. You will see a summary once your watch is done recording.

Galaxy Watch 5: Can it match the best sports watches?

Despite the Galaxy Watch 6 now being available for preorder, the Galaxy Watch 5 still easily takes on the best sports watches in the market today. Thanks to all the software improvements to Wear OS 3 and the powerful hardware under the hood of the Galaxy Watch 5, you can depend on this device to record data accurately for all your workouts and fitness needs. The best part of the Galaxy Watch 5 is that its simple design allows it to be an everyday watch, too, and you can boost its usability with some good accessories. And don't worry about roughing it out while hiking or getting it wet when swimming — the Galaxy Watch 5 takes it all like a champ.

While the Watch 5 is pretty durable, if you want something a bit more hardcore, you can consider something like the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra.