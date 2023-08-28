Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40MM $180 $280 Save $100 A fantastic smartwatch that is now $100 off for a limited time. $180 at Amazon

Samsung has dominated the smartwatch space for quite some time now, offering some of the best smartwatches for Android smartphone users. This year's Galaxy Watch 6 is a great option, but doesn't bring many changes over the previous Galaxy Watch 5. For this reason, the latter is still a great candidate for a smartwatch if you're interested in purchasing one in 2023. With that said, we've found an excellent deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 that knocks $100 off. That means for a limited time, you can grab a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $180.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two sizes, a 40mm and 44mm model, and also comes in a wide variety of colors. There are also two models, a Wi-Fi and LTE version. So while there are some differences, for the most part, the internals don't change with both watches using the same processor, RAM, and storage space. As far as the display goes, you're going to get a beautiful AMOLED screen with vibrant colors and deep black levels.

When it comes to battery life, you can count on getting all day use, and as far as protection goes, the watch has a Sapphire display, IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, and can survive in water up to 5 ATM. Best of all, Samsung does a great job of keeping its products up to date, providing constant software updates throughout the year. In addition to all of the above, the watch offers health and fitness tracking capabilities, along with sleep monitoring too.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 5. It's a reliable smartwatch that comes with all the features you'd ever want. So whether this is going to be your first smartwatch or you're looking to upgrade, the Galaxy Watch 5 Wi-Fi model starting at $180 is going to be an absolute steal. If you need a larger size, you can also pick up the 44mm version starting at $210.