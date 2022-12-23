Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $60 $280 Save $220 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the one that we recommend for most users as it offers a good set of features for the price. It's durable, has plenty of features, and is available in multiple sizes. $60 at Samsung

Samsung has been having some incredible sales during the holidays, and it now has a great offer on the Galaxy Watch 5. This incredible deal can have you walking away with a Galaxy Watch 5 for just $60, if you can take advantage of all the trade-in bonuses. So, if you're thinking about upgrading your current smartwatch for something new, then the best smartwatch available might just be what you're looking for.

In order to get the best possible price for the Galaxy Watch 5, you're going to want to maximize the trade-in credit and there are quite a few steps to do this. First and foremost, you're going to want to choose the model of the Galaxy Watch 5 that you want. Samsung offers different sizes, along with different models like the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition.

Once you have that selected, you'll want to proceed to your size, with the option of 40mm and 44mm sizes being available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, and a 45mm size being available for Pro models. From there you'll have different color options for a majority of the watches, and depending on the watch model that you choose, you'll also be able to choose the type of band that it comes with and the band size.

Furthermore, you're going to want to decide whether you're going to want just a Wi-Fi model or one that comes with 4G LTE bands. Now comes the most crucial part of your purchase, the trade-in. Although Samsung is offering incentives and bonuses, the value offered varies quite a bit depending on what you decide to trade in. For the most part, you'll get the most trade in credit by offering up a more recent Apple or Samsung smartwatch.

4 Images

Close

Luckily, it appears that the lowest credit value Samsung is giving out for this trade-in promotion is $75, which is still pretty good. You can see some trade-in values in the images above. If you're trying to get the Galaxy Watch 5 for $60, you'll have to end up parting with an Apple Watch Series 7 to get the maximum trade in credit possible. So, if you're trying to get a new smartwatch, and you have one to trade in, be sure to grab a new Galaxy Watch 5 before the promotion comes to an end.