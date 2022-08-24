Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra?

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with a new lineup of Wear OS smartwatches during its mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the launch, we saw various leaks about the new smartwatches, suggesting that the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup would include a new top-of-the-line variant with a titanium case and sapphire glass. Some speculated that this could be the Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra, but that wasn’t the case. Although the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup includes a new flagship model with a titanium case and sapphire glass, Samsung did not go with the ‘Ultra’ moniker for this variant.

The all-new Wear OS smartwatch lineup from Samsung includes three models — the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm), the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm), and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm). Since we haven’t seen any leaks about a fourth Galaxy Watch for this year, it’s safe to say that there won’t be a Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra. If you eagerly waited for one, you can go with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead. It’s a rugged version of the regular Galaxy Watch 5, featuring a larger 1.4-inch display and a bigger 590mAh battery pack.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features an improved D-Buckle Sports Band, which is more durable than the silicone strap on the non-Pro variant. In terms of features, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers everything you get with the regular model, along with GPX support that allows you to record and share your hikes with fellow-trail lovers on the Samsung Health app. If you’re into hiking or cycling, you can also use the smartwatch to track download hiking and cycling routes for offline use and utilize its Track Back feature to get back home safely.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will go on sale in the U.S. starting August 26. It will be available in two standard colorways — Gray Titanium and Black Titanium. The Gray Titanium variant features a matching gray strap, while the Black Titanium model comes with a black band. Samsung is also offering the watch in a special Golf Edition model, which has a black case and a white strap. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in Bluetooth and LTE variants priced at $449.99 and $499.99, respectively.