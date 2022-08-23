Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series Unboxing: What’s inside the box?

The Galaxy Watch 5 series is officially here, and just like the last year, there are two models to choose from. There’s the standard Galaxy Watch 5, and then a more powerful and capable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro aimed at fitness enthusiasts, which replaces last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If you’re planning to pre-order either of these watches, you might wonder what you get inside the box.

Just like the last year’s Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 comes in a tall, narrow plastic box. Once you remove the seal and lift the top lid, you’ll find the Galaxy Watch 5 laying flat inside the box. There’s another narrow box inside, in which you’ll find the wireless charging puck with a USB Type-A connector. The charging puck can output up to 10W power, a step up from the Galaxy Watch 4’s 5W charging pad.

Samsung doesn’t include a USB adapter inside the box, neither with the Galaxy Watch 5, nor with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, any of your existing wall adapters should work just fine. Alternatively, you can charge the watch using your PC or laptop or via reverse wireless charging on your Galaxy smartphone. There’s nothing more inside the box besides the watch and the charger. Samsung also doesn’t provide extra bands, which is a shame.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 series doesn’t feel like a huge upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 4 series, it addresses several pain points. Both watches year’s durable and pack bigger batteries — the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in particular, has a 60% larger battery than the Galaxy Watch 4. The charging speed has also been boosted while the BioActive sensor now makes better contact with the skin for more accurate readings. In addition, both smartwatches also get a new Temperature sensor.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 series comes in several exciting colors, including the brand new Bora Purple, Sapphire, Pink Gold, and a new Gold Edition version.