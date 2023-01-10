The Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fossil Gen 6 are going head to head in this matchup. Find out which smartwatch is best for you.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Fossil Gen 6 are two of the top smartwatches currently on the market. Both watches are geared toward Android users and run Wear OS 3. The Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a durable design and advanced health tracking features, while the Fossil Gen 6 offers a timeless vintage-inspired look and comfortable fit. Both smartwatches have a lot to offer, but which one is best for you?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth-only) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the one that we recommend for most users as it offers a good set of features for the price. It's durable, has plenty of features and is available in multiple sizes. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch Fossil Gen 6 The Fossil Gen 6 is an impressive Wear OS smartwatch that sports a sleek design and a decent set of internals. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Fossil Gen 6: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two sizes — 40mm and 44mm — both of which are available with either Bluetooth only or LTE connectivity. Prices start at $279 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and $299 for the 44mm Bluetooth model. If you want the added convenience of LTE connectivity, you'll need to pay a bit more, with prices starting at $329 for the 40mm LTE model and $349 for the 44mm LTE model. No matter which size or connectivity option you choose, be sure to check out the best deals on the Galaxy Watch 5 to make sure you're getting the best price possible.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes in 42mm and 44mm options, with prices starting at $300 for the silicone strap version (the leather strap version will cost an extra $20). There’s no LTE model for the smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Fossil Gen 6: Specifications

Galaxy Watch 5 Fossil Gen 6 Material & sizes 40mm & 44mm

20mm Sports Band

Armor Aluminum Case 42mm & 44mm

22mm straps (stainless steel and leather)

Stainless steel case Dimensions & weight 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm 28.7g

44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm 33.5g

42mm: NA NA

44mm: 44 x 42 x 11.5mm 43g

Display 40mm: 1.2-inch AMOLED display 396 x 396 resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

44mm: 1.4-inch AMOLED display 450 x 450 resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

44mm: 1.28-inch AMOLED display 416 x 416 resolution Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor Exynos W920 dual-core 1.18GHz

5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus

12nm Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB storage 1GB

8GB storage Battery & charging 40mm: 284mAh

44mm: 410mAh

Fast wireless charging (10W) 300mAh

No fast charging Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Compass

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG)

BIA (Body Composition Analysis)

Continuous SpO2

Skin Temperature Sensor Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Compass

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Continuous SpO2

Altimeter Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

NFC

LTE Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi

GPS

NFC

No cellular connectivity Durability IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Waterproof up to 5ATM

MIL-STD-810H certification Waterproof up to 3ATM OS One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5

Not compatible with iOS Wear OS 3

Compatible with Android and iOS Colors Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Sapphire Gunmetal Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo, Black Silicone, Smoke Stainless Steel

Design and display: Different circular displays

While both smartwatches sport circular dials, their overall design and appearance differ greatly. The Galaxy Watch 5 builds upon the success of the Galaxy Watch 4 with a series of small but meaningful design updates. Like its predecessors, the new watch keeps things simple and clean with a flat display and an aluminum case. One of the most noticeable changes is the reshaped curvature on the bottom of the watch, which allows it to make better contact with your wrist, improving both the fit and comfort as well as the accuracy of data collected from sensors. The cover glass has also been upgraded to Sapphire crystal glass, which is 60% more scratch-resistant than the previous model.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is a classy timepiece that seamlessly blends timeless and modern design elements. The stainless steel chassis gives it a polished and premium look, while the three buttons on the right side add a functional touch. The center button also doubles as a rotating crown. The bezel has a notched pattern, giving the impression that it is rotatable, just like with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, although it doesn't actually rotate.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy Watch 5 takes the lead. It boasts 5ATM water resistance compared to the 3ATM rating on the Fossil Gen 6, MIL-STD-810H certification, and a more durable Sapphire cover glass further enhances the resilience of Samsung's smartwatch.

Both smartwatches offer AMOLED displays with great sunlight legibility and punchy colors. The Galaxy Watch 5, in particular, has a 1.4-inch display on the 44mm variant with 450 x 450 pixels. The Fossil Gen 6, on the other hand, has a smaller 1.2-inch panel with 425 x 425 pixels.

Fitness and health tracking

When it comes to fitness and health tracking, the Galaxy Watch 5 is leagues ahead of the Fossil Gen 6. While both smartwatches offer basics like continuous health tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and so on, the Galaxy Watch 5 has more advanced health features. These include ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and body composition analysis. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 5 also has a new temperature sensor that can track your skin temperature at night and provide deeper insight into your sleep patterns, but isn't yet active. Note that ECG and blood pressure monitoring features require a Samsung phone to work and are not available in every market.

Another area where the Galaxy Watch 5 takes the lead is software and data presentation. Samsung Health has an intuitive user interface and provides many features and health insights.

Fossil decided to use the Google Fit platform, which while great, pales in comparison to Samsung Health in terms of features and insights.

Hardware: Galaxy Watch 5 has the advantage

The Galaxy Watch 5 has several hardware advantages over the Fossil Gen 6. First and foremost, the Galaxy Watch 5 is powered by a more advanced processor. The 5nm Exynos W920 chipset is more efficient and powerful than the 12nm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset in the Fossil Gen 6. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, while the Fossil Gen 6 has only 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch 5 also has advanced sensors. In addition to a heart rate sensor and a SPo2 sensor, which are also present in the Fossil Gen 6, the Galaxy Watch 5 has a BioActive Sensor chip that combines an optical heart rate sensor, Electric Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensors to deliver more accurate and comprehensive health readings. It also has a new temperature sensor that can monitor skin temperature at night, although this feature is not yet available.

FSL4013827

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 5 has better global positioning support than the Fossil Gen 6. It supports GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo, while the Fossil Gen 6 only supports GPS. This means the Galaxy Watch 5 can provide more accurate and reliable location tracking. Overall, the Galaxy Watch 5 has superior hardware compared to the Fossil Gen 6, including a more capable processor, greater RAM and storage, advanced sensors, and better global positioning support.

Battery and software: The Galaxy Watch 5 is future-proofed

In terms of endurance, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a huge improvement over the Galaxy Watch 4, which had a rather average battery life. A larger 410mAh battery and other optimizations mean the Galaxy Watch 5 can easily last more than a day on a single charge, even with an always-on display and sleep tracking enabled. It also boasts 10W fast charging, a step up from the Galaxy Watch 4’s painfully slow 5W charging. On the other hand, the Fossil Gen 6 has a shorter battery life, with a 300mAh cell that only lasts up to 24 hours. This means it will need to be charged daily or more frequently, depending on usage. But when you do need to charge the Gen 6, it will do so very fast, netting you a full day of use in only about 30 minutes on the charger.

On the software front, the Galaxy Watch 5 runs the latest Wear OS 3.5 with One UI Watch on top. It’s a highly modified skin that comes preloaded with many Samsung apps, including Samsung Pay, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Health, etc. The Fossil Gen 6 ships with Wear OS 2.3, but the good news is that, at long last, the company has released the Wear OS 3 update for the watch.

Regarding future-proofing and software commitment, the Galaxy Watch 5 handily beats the Fossil Gen 6. Samsung has promised four years of software updates for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, far exceeding the support offered by other Wear OS smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch. Fossil hasn’t officially confirmed how many years it plans to support the Fossil Gen 6. Prospects of the watch getting another major Wear OS update look low, especially considering the significant delay in delivering the Wear OS 3 update. However, compatibility is one area where the Fossil Gen 6 has the Galaxy Watch 4 beat. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 5, which only works with Android phones, the Fossil Gen 6 is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Fossil Gen 6: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Fossil Gen 6 are fantastic Wear OS smartwatches with a lot to offer. But all things considered, the Galaxy Watch 5 is the superior choice. It trumps the Fossil Gen 6 in almost every area, including performance, fitness features, battery life, and software experience.

There’s no denying the Fossil Gen 6 is a better-looking smartwatch, and if that’s the only thing that matters to you, you might be fine with what’s on offer here. But let’s face it, most people in the market for a smartwatch want a well-rounded option that not only looks good but also delivers on other fronts, such as health and fitness features, performance, and battery life. The Galaxy Watch 5 excels in all departments. It fixes most of our complaints with its predecessor — poor battery life and slow charging — while improving the build quality and comfort. Simply put, it's the best Wear OS smartwatch for most Android users.