Samsung's latest smartwatches have a lot more in common than you think. Let's find out which one's best for you!

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series includes two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 is the successor to the standard Galaxy Watch 4 model, whereas the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is essentially an upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from the 2021 lineup. The Pro model is more durable and comes with several other improvements, but it also costs an additional $170 over the regular one. But is it worth splurging more money on the Pro model, and if yes, who is it really for?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Pricing and availability

You can get either watch through Samsung's website, along with most third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The 40mm version of the regular Galaxy Watch 5 starts from $280, whereas the 44mm variant costs $39 more, starting at $310. The Pro model, which only comes in one size, will set you back $450, making it the most expensive Watch in the series. All these watches are slightly more expensive than the 2021 models, but you also get some noteworthy upgrades for the price difference.

For those of you who are curious, Samsung is still selling the older Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models. The Galaxy Watch 4 sits at $200 right now, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently priced at $379 for the 46mm variant. Both of them hold up very well in 2022, so they might be worth considering if you don't mind giving up on some features. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in particular, is more inviting as it sits in the middle of both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, that too with rotating bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Specifications

Before we begin, here's a quick look at all the specifications to find out what each of these smartwatches brings to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Material & Sizes 40mm & 44mm

20mm Sports Band

Armor Aluminum Case 45mm

20mm D-Buckle Sport band

Titanium Case Dimensions & Weight 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm 28.7g

44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm 33.5g

45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5mm

46g Display 40mm: 1.2-inch AMOLED display 396 x 396p resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

44mm: 1.4-inch AMOLED display 450 x 450p resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

1.4-inch AMOLED display

450 x 450p resolution, 330PPI

Sapphire Crystal Glass (2x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series) Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM

16GB internal storage 1.5GB RAM

16GB internal storage Battery & Charging 40mm: 284mAh

44mm: 410mAh

WPC-based wireless charging 590mAh battery

WPC-based wireless charging Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Compass

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG)

BIA (Body Composition Analysis)

Continuous SpO2

Skin Temperature Sensor Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electric Heart Sensor (ECG)

BIA (Body Composition Analysis)

Continuous Sp02

Skin Temperature Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

GPS

NFC

LTE Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

GPS

NFC

LTE Durability IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Waterproof up to 5ATM

MIL-STD-810H certification IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Waterproof up to 5ATM

MIL-STD-810H certification OS One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 Colors 40mm: Case Silver Graphite Pink Gold Band Bora Purple Graphite Pink Gold

44mm: Case Sapphire Silver Graphite Band Sapphire White Graphite

Case: Black Titanium Gray Titanium

Band: Black Gray

Design and build quality: Couldn't be more different

Even though they belong to the same family, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro look very different from each other. That's because they're available in different sizes and use different build materials. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 model comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Pro model is only available in 45mm. That's one of the main reasons why the Pro model looks beefier than the vanilla Watch 5.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch 5 looks similar to the regular Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung used the same aluminum casing as the previous-gen model, but there's a new Sapphire Crystal Glass on top of the display that makes it more durable.

2 Images

Close

Both smartwatches use Sapphire Crystal Glass on top of the display for added durability.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a sturdier titanium casing, meaning it's one of the most durable smartwatches out there. The Pro model also has a protruding bezel that keeps the display from easily getting scuffed or scratched. You don't get the rotating bezels on either of the new Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches, but the protruding bezels on the Pro model will give you a similar look if you're interested. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also gets Sapphire Crystal glass on top of the display, so it's a complete package for outdoor enthusiasts with an active lifestyle. Both smartwatches are IP68 + 5ATM certified, meaning you can wear them while swimming or take them with you to shower.

The 40mm version of the regular Galaxy Watch 5 weighs 29 grams, whereas the 44mm version weighs 32.8 grams. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is significantly heavier than both of those models, coming in at 46.5 grams. While the regular Galaxy Watch 5 model comes in Silver, Graphite, Sapphire (44mm only), and Pink Gold (40mm only) colors, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can only be purchased in other Black Titanium or Gray Titanium finishes.

One thing that we really like about the Galaxy Watch 5 series is that they all use the same 20mm bands. They don't use proprietary bands like the Pixel Watch, so it's also relatively easier to find replacements. You can explore our collection of the best Galaxy Watch 5 bands or the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands in case you need new bands for your smartwatch.

Internal hardware: Couldn't be more similar

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro look very different from the outside, but they share the same internal hardware components. Both smartwatches use Samsung's 5nm Exynos W920, which is the same chip used inside the Galaxy Watch 4. It's clocked at 1.18GHz inside both watches and is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. So despite the price difference, you're not going to notice any measurable difference in performance. And the same goes for the health sensors used inside both smartwatches too.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro look very different from the outside, but they share the same internal hardware components.

Both smartwatches in this comparison include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor. Additionally, you also get more sophisticated sensors like the ones that can measure your heart rate, electrical heart signal, and body mass composition. There's also a new temperature sensor that relies on infrared to take measurements of your body temperature. The fact you get all these sensors is great. The only Galaxy Watch 5 Pro-exclusive feature that's missing on the regular model is the "find your way back," which is a hiking guidance feature.

Besides that, both smartwatches also run on OneUI Watch 4.5 software based on Wear OS 3.5. The software experience is also identical on both watches, so you're not necessarily missing out on anything on the software front by picking up the cheaper watch. In fact, Samsung will also support both devices with software updates for up to four years after launch.

Battery life and charging: The Pro model will last longer

If both watch have the same internals and identical software experience, then what's the real difference between the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Well, the Pro model has a bigger battery than the regular Galaxy Watch 5, so it will last longer between charges. The 40mm version of the regular Galaxy Watch 5 model comes with a 284mAh battery, whereas the 44mm model packs a bigger 410mAh unit. The beefier Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model, on the other hand, packs an even bigger 590mAh unit.

The Pro model is definitely the one to pick if you prioritize battery life.

Both smartwatches offer the same hardware and software experience, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will last longer before needing a battery top-up. We got 3-5 days' worth of usage with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on a single charge. The regular model would be on its knees by the end of the second day, so the Pro model is definitely the one to pick if you prioritize battery life. Both smartwatches support 10W wireless charging, but you'll need more time to fully top up the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro due to its bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which one should you buy?

The Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are practically the same regarding the overall hardware and features. You get to track your workouts, sleep stats, and even notifications the same way, regardless of the watch you pick. The additional $170 that you pay for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro over the regular model gets you a more durable build material, a slightly bigger screen, and longer battery life. So the purchase decision comes down to your personal preference. If you care about these extras, then you should buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. We'd say the Pro model is more suitable for athletes and outdoors enthusiasts. That's where you'll need that added durability and longer battery life. That's also where the hiking guidance feature comes into the picture.

The Pro model is more suitable for athletes and outdoors enthusiasts who spend more time outside.

For everyone else, the regular Galaxy Watch 5 model will do just fine and will offer more value for your money. The display on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is slightly bigger, but it also makes the entire watch feel bulkier. It may not look good if you have tiny wrists. We wish Samsung offered it in a smaller size, but that's sadly not the case. As for durability, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5 is still great for most users thanks to the Sapphire Crystal glass on the display and armored aluminum casing. Sure, the additional battery life on the Pro model can be tempting, but ask yourself if an additional day's worth of usage is worth splurging the extra cash.

